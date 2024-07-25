Body Language Expert Spots The Dead Giveaway In Biden Address He Won't Drop Trump Feud Anytime Soon

Joe Biden gave his dropout address from the Oval Office on July 24, and it was arguably one of the most important speeches he has made in his long career. Off-camera were his closest supporters, including first lady Jill Biden, his children, and his grandchildren. "I revere this office, but I love my country more," Biden declared, explaining he is leaving the presidential race for the greater good (via Yahoo! News). "Nothing can come in the way of saving our democracy, and that includes personal ambition."

While Biden didn't mention his Republican rival by name, he dropped some not-so-subtle references. By saying he wanted to "pass the torch to a new generation," he reminded viewers of Donald Trump's age, which is on everyone's lips now that he's the oldest presidential candidate ever. His reference to presidents who "inspired us to reject malice [and] fear" was a reminder that Trump's speeches are typically loaded with snide remarks about liberals and warnings of World War III breaking out if he's not elected in November.

The List reached out to Traci Brown, CSP, a body language expert who's skilled at spotting deception and hidden messages. She told us exclusively that Biden isn't about to back down in his war against Trump. The tell, she explained, is the way the president stuttered when he said, "we can see those we disagree with not as enemies, but as fellow Americans." Much as he may have wanted to sound like a peacemaker, said Brown, "he's not on board with that."

