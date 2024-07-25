Body Language Expert Spots The Dead Giveaway In Biden Address He Won't Drop Trump Feud Anytime Soon
Joe Biden gave his dropout address from the Oval Office on July 24, and it was arguably one of the most important speeches he has made in his long career. Off-camera were his closest supporters, including first lady Jill Biden, his children, and his grandchildren. "I revere this office, but I love my country more," Biden declared, explaining he is leaving the presidential race for the greater good (via Yahoo! News). "Nothing can come in the way of saving our democracy, and that includes personal ambition."
While Biden didn't mention his Republican rival by name, he dropped some not-so-subtle references. By saying he wanted to "pass the torch to a new generation," he reminded viewers of Donald Trump's age, which is on everyone's lips now that he's the oldest presidential candidate ever. His reference to presidents who "inspired us to reject malice [and] fear" was a reminder that Trump's speeches are typically loaded with snide remarks about liberals and warnings of World War III breaking out if he's not elected in November.
The List reached out to Traci Brown, CSP, a body language expert who's skilled at spotting deception and hidden messages. She told us exclusively that Biden isn't about to back down in his war against Trump. The tell, she explained, is the way the president stuttered when he said, "we can see those we disagree with not as enemies, but as fellow Americans." Much as he may have wanted to sound like a peacemaker, said Brown, "he's not on board with that."
Did Joe Biden have a little work done before his speech?
Body language expert Traci Brown noted other telling signs in President Biden's dropout speech. "It's clear he was reading from a teleprompter," she told The List exclusively — an observation viewers noted on X (previously Twitter) as well. Brown added that the president not only kept his head perfectly still throughout the speech, but also that "his blink rate was very low. The lowest I've ever seen." In body language terms, Brown explained, this indicates a desire to confront a perceived threat. (Or could there be something else at play? A neurologist who spoke to the Daily Mail explained that a low blink rate can be a sign of a neurological condition such as Parkinson's disease.)
For his Oval Office appearance, Biden appeared to have had a bit of makeup makeover similar to Donald Trump's signature orange shade. Brown suspected the president had also gotten some Botox injections in his forehead to reduce age lines, but it also kept his face from showing his full state of mind. "This made him come across as not emotional and could be received by some as not passionate," she explained. Brown didn't remark on Biden's hands, but he seemed to be avoiding broad gestures. He kept his fingers folded, only occasionally spreading his hands or pointing.
Biden's support for a future President Harris is strong
Joe Biden's decision to leave the race happened quickly — so quickly, in fact, that rumors spread he had been coerced behind the scenes to back out. Other murmurs suggested the president had felt obligated to endorse his vice president as his replacement on the ballot. His Oval Office speech, however, indicated otherwise. "In just a few months, the American people will choose the course of America's future," he said. "I made my choice. I made my views known. I would like to thank our great Vice President Kamala Harris. She's experienced, she's tough, she's capable. She's been an incredible partner to me and a leader for our country."
His words were strong, but his body language was stronger. Traci Brown told The List exclusively: "Yes, he's on board with dropping out and is behind Kamala. He didn't show any different emotions when talking about those topics." Unlike Biden's fumbling with the phrase about not treating his political rivals as enemies, his delivery was strong and stutter-free when speaking of Harris and her abilities, as well as of his decision not to seek a second term. The president closed with a powerful reminder: "History is in your hands. ... We're the United States of America and there's simply nothing, nothing beyond our capacity when we do it together."