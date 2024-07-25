Strange Things About Biden's Dropout Address We Couldn't Ignore

Joe Biden's decision to drop out of the presidential race and endorse VP Kamala Harris as his replacement on the ticket threw the country for a loop. Despite the fact prominent Democrats had been nudging him in that direction, it was still a total 180 from the president, who had been insisting he wasn't giving up. Following up, Biden gave a historic address from the Oval Office on the evening of July 24. His speech touched on all the important points: his record in office, his backing of Harris for the Democratic ticket, and his decision to withdraw. "I have decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. That is the best way to unite our nation," he said (via CNN). Admitting it was "time for younger voices" to have a say, Biden told the country the future lies in their hands: "America's going to have to choose between moving forward or backward, between hope and hate, between unity and division."

The speech itself was solid, but there were odd aspects about Biden's delivery we just couldn't overlook — and neither could other viewers. For instance, Biden appeared to have made another Trump-inspired makeover; his facial skin tone was considerably darker than normal. This only brought out the worst suspicions in those who doubted Biden had recently been ill with COVID. "Looks like he got a tan while he was out sick," snarked a commenter on X, formerly Twitter. "Joe Biden became orange, and now he's stepping aside," added another.