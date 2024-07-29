Weird Things About Paula Deen's Marriage To Michael Groover That Everyone Ignores

Paula Deen is one of the most recognizable celebrity chefs, widely known for her butter-heavy dishes. She has over twenty years of experience on television, hosting shows like "Paula's Home Cooking" and "Positively Paula," and has penned fifteen cookbooks to date. Though many are familiar with Deen and her food, few know much about her personal life — particularly her marriage to Michael Groover.

Deen was a single mom of two living in Savannah, Georgia, when she first encountered her next-door neighbor, Groover — recently divorced with two kids of his own. Seemingly fated to find each other, the two met through an adorable meet-cute involving Deen's two little dogs. Despite neither actively searching for a relationship at the time, they hit it off and were married in 2004 at the Bethesda Academy in Savannah.

After 20 years of marriage and plenty of picture-perfect moments captured on social media, one might think Deen and her hubby have a perfect life together. However, nothing is ever as it seems. The pair have experienced their fair share of downs, including a few bumps in the road that had everyone raising their brows.

