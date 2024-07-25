Who Is Kamala Harris' Stepson Cole Emhoff?

Beginning in 2021, Kamala Harris was known to the world as the vice president of the United States. Prior to that, she was recognized as Senator Harris. By July 2024, she has become known as the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, poised to potentially make history as the first female president of the United States. But to her stepson, Cole Emhoff, the woman publicly addressed as Madame Vice President is the same woman he affectionally refers to as "Momala," a moniker he and his sister Ella Emhoff bestowed on Harris in lieu of "stepmom." Harris told People, "It's the name the kids gave me, and I wear it proudly."

Named after musician John Coltrane, Cole is the oldest of two children born to entertainment lawyer Doug Emhoff and his former wife, Kerstin. Cole and Ella spoke candidly with The New York Times about their parents' divorce and their blended family, saying, "It was hard at first, but I always think, like, I'm so happy they divorced because I think it really brought us closer." Ella added, "It's a cool dynamic we all have."

While Ella makes headlines in her own right as a model who has quite the lavish life, the elder Emhoff tends to fly under the radar. Despite being part of a family that has been thrust into the national spotlight, he appears to lead a relatively normal life.