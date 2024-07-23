Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, Lives A Lavish Life

Sometime between 2013 and 2014, Ella Emhoff's father Doug Emhoff invited her to a seafood shack located somewhere on California's famous Pacific Coast Highway. Ella had been to that restaurant before. It was actually one of her favorites. However, something about this dinner was different. This time she was going to meet her father's new love interest, Kamala Harris.

At the time, Ella had no way of knowing that Kamala Harris would one day become a serious contender for the role of president of the United States — even the prospect of Harris becoming vice president likely seemed like a long shot. In the moment, the only thing that mattered was whether or not this fascinating new woman would mesh well with her family. Luckily, Ella felt that Harris was great. When the future vice president tied the knot with Doug in 2014, Ella accepted her fully. "They came up with the name 'Momala,'" Harris would later write for Elle.

In the years that followed, Ella's life would undergo one change after the other. Her new stepmother would become a major politician, her father's career would prove extremely lucrative, and she herself would be thrust in the public eye. Thanks to all this success, Ella has been able to enjoy quite a bit of luxury.

