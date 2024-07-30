Erica Ash, Star Of Hallmark's Unthinkably Good Things, Dead At 46

Erica Ash, an actor and comedienne best known for "Mad TV" and "Survivor's Remorse," died on July 28, 2024, at age 46. She was also a part of the Hallmark movie family, starring in the 2022 film "Unthinkably Good Things" for the Mahogany brand. Ash's publicist confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter and other outlets, saying the actress had been ill with cancer for some time. Her family also released a statement: "Erica was an amazing woman and talented entertainer who touched countless lives with her sharp wit, humor and genuine zest for life. Her memory will live eternally in our hearts."

The actor originally had her eye on a medical career when she attended Emory University. Finding the field didn't suit her, she went to Japan and began a journey that took her from modeling to announcing to performing. Ash once told the Los Angeles Times, "I tell people I'm the Forrest Gump of my field. I just blindly, by faith, walked through life and said "yes" to things that were presented to me, and it led me here."

Back in the U.S., Ash found her footing as a comedic actor with her breakout role as Kevin Hart's ex, Bridgette, in the spoof "Real Husbands of Hollywood." Her credits also include sketch comedies such as "The Big Gay Sketch Show" (also starring "SNL"'s Kate McKinnon), dramas such as "Violet," and a western, "The Outlaw Johnny Black."

Ash is survived by family members including her mother and a sister, Adrienne.