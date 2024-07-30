Erica Ash, Star Of Hallmark's Unthinkably Good Things, Dead At 46
Erica Ash, an actor and comedienne best known for "Mad TV" and "Survivor's Remorse," died on July 28, 2024, at age 46. She was also a part of the Hallmark movie family, starring in the 2022 film "Unthinkably Good Things" for the Mahogany brand. Ash's publicist confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter and other outlets, saying the actress had been ill with cancer for some time. Her family also released a statement: "Erica was an amazing woman and talented entertainer who touched countless lives with her sharp wit, humor and genuine zest for life. Her memory will live eternally in our hearts."
The actor originally had her eye on a medical career when she attended Emory University. Finding the field didn't suit her, she went to Japan and began a journey that took her from modeling to announcing to performing. Ash once told the Los Angeles Times, "I tell people I'm the Forrest Gump of my field. I just blindly, by faith, walked through life and said "yes" to things that were presented to me, and it led me here."
Back in the U.S., Ash found her footing as a comedic actor with her breakout role as Kevin Hart's ex, Bridgette, in the spoof "Real Husbands of Hollywood." Her credits also include sketch comedies such as "The Big Gay Sketch Show" (also starring "SNL"'s Kate McKinnon), dramas such as "Violet," and a western, "The Outlaw Johnny Black."
Ash is survived by family members including her mother and a sister, Adrienne.
Erica Ash won hearts in her one Hallmark movie
If not for her untimely death, Erica Ash might have had a longer career as part of the Hallmark family. Her first and only film for the network, "Unthinkably Good Things," was a heartwarming celebration of friendship. Set in the gorgeous Tuscany countryside, the film starred Ash as one of three friends who travel to Italy to re-evaluate their personal and romantic lives. It's a perfect Hallmark movie for when you're feeling down. And while she never worked on a Christmas movie for the channel, Ash appeared in two Hallmark-esque holiday features, "You Can't Fight Christmas" and "Miss Me This Christmas."
According to her Instagram feed, one of Ash's last projects was a guest appearance on "Extended Family" as the date of star Jon Cryer. "I've pictured myself dating someone with the heart/nobility/chivalry of 'Duckie' in 'Pretty in Pink' since I was a kid," she wrote. "I count myself lucky to start the year off with these fine folks. Be sure to tune in and support. Here's to more to come."
In her Los Angeles Times interview, Ash mused, "I live my life like I'm writing a book, because at the end of the day, when I'm in some old folks home and nobody feels like visiting me, I'm going to have the stories of my life to entertain me. ...For me, it's just about growing and moving forward." Sadly, Ash's story was cut far too short.