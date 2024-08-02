Why Tom Cruise And Nicole Kidman Lived In A Trailer For 2 Years Of Their Marriage

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's commitment to their careers took them to some strange places. The beloved couple's paths initially crossed early in 1990 when they joined forces on the movie "Days of Thunder." In a 2002 Vanity Fair interview, the "Big Little Lies" star confessed that she got caught up in a whirlwind romance with Cruise that completely altered her perspective of what she wanted out of life. So, Kidman tied the knot with the "Mission Impossible" star on Christmas Eve 1990 after only about a year of courtship. The A-listers subsequently adopted their daughter Bella and son Connor.

Then, in 1996, Cruise and Kidman got the opportunity to work with visionary filmmaker Stanley Kubrick on "Eyes Wide Shut." When the "Moulin Rouge" star spoke to the Los Angeles Times in 2024, she revealed that their phenomenal performances in the film were a result of a 2-year-long shoot. On paper, an extended shoot for a movie as dark as "Eyes Wide Shut" sounds like a bit of a nightmare.

In reality, however, Kidman and Cruise took away loads of happy memories from the time. In fact, the experience was so positive that they moved into a trailer near the set for the duration of filming. "We had a home 10 minutes away, but we lived in that trailer. Tom and I shared it because Stanley would say, 'You're not each getting a trailer. We can't afford it,'" Kidman recalled of those good old days.

