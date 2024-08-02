How Fox News Subtly Shaded Kimberly Guilfoyle During The 2024 RNC

Kimberly Guilfoyle crossed paths with Fox News before in her professional life. She started working as a legal analyst for the network in 2006. She also guest-hosted some shows and became a co-host on "The Five" from 2011 to 2018. She left the network in 2018. And, although it was claimed to be her choice, the reported truth about Guilfoyle's Fox News exit contradicts that. In July 2018, six anonymous sources revealed Guilfoyle's bad behavior at work with HuffPost, one example being that Guilfoyle discussed sex and showed nude photos of men to coworkers.

An anonymous female assistant who worked closely with Guilfoyle reportedly dealt with much of Guilfoyle's sexual harassment. Sources for The New Yorker in 2020 shared what they knew about the assistant's experience. Guilfoyle allegedly wanted a thigh massage and even showed herself naked to the assistant, amongst other similar inappropriate behaviors.

That culminated in the assistant speaking up about Guilfoyle's misconduct during a sexual misconduct investigation at Fox, despite Guilfoyle reportedly trying to bribe her not to tell the truth and threatening her if she did. The assistant later sought compensation from Fox due to Guilfoyle's harassment. The details from the official complaint are unknown because of an NDA, but insiders said when the case was settled out of court, the assistant supposedly got over $4 million from Fox.

