Lara Trump Shades Kimberly Guilfoyle With Fame-Hungry Move During 2024 RNC

Just days after the assassination attempt at former President Donald Trump's Pennsylvania rally, the 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC) began. The left-field vice president pick J.D. Vance flexes Donald's Hollywood connections due to Vance's memoir "Hillbilly Elegy" becoming a movie in 2020. Another interesting moment from the convention happened when Eric Trump shared that all the Florida delegates chose his father as the nominee for the 2024 election, making him the official nominee for the party.

Advertisement

In a clip of that moment from the Fox News coverage shared on X, formerly Twitter, Eric's wife, Lara Trump, can be seen walking through the crowd to join her husband while he shares the news. She slides past Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancee, and Guilfoyle seems to shift a little to give her more room.

Lara Trump screening Guilfoyle from the camera was beyond the call of duty: pic.twitter.com/dZFc7RM8YA — Brett MacDonald (@BrettAMacDonald) July 15, 2024

Lara seemed a little fame-hungry in a photo of the live coverage also shared to X. The awkward snapshot was captioned, "Lara Trump screening Guilfoyle from the camera was beyond the call of duty." While taking a photo with Eric and Don Jr., Lara appeared to completely block Guilfoyle from view. Since only one angle was shown, it's unclear if she was really blocking Guilfoyle and, if so, whether it was intentional.

Advertisement