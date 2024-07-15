Lara Trump Shades Kimberly Guilfoyle With Fame-Hungry Move During 2024 RNC
Just days after the assassination attempt at former President Donald Trump's Pennsylvania rally, the 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC) began. The left-field vice president pick J.D. Vance flexes Donald's Hollywood connections due to Vance's memoir "Hillbilly Elegy" becoming a movie in 2020. Another interesting moment from the convention happened when Eric Trump shared that all the Florida delegates chose his father as the nominee for the 2024 election, making him the official nominee for the party.
In a clip of that moment from the Fox News coverage shared on X, formerly Twitter, Eric's wife, Lara Trump, can be seen walking through the crowd to join her husband while he shares the news. She slides past Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancee, and Guilfoyle seems to shift a little to give her more room.
Lara seemed a little fame-hungry in a photo of the live coverage also shared to X. The awkward snapshot was captioned, "Lara Trump screening Guilfoyle from the camera was beyond the call of duty." While taking a photo with Eric and Don Jr., Lara appeared to completely block Guilfoyle from view. Since only one angle was shown, it's unclear if she was really blocking Guilfoyle and, if so, whether it was intentional.
Lara has a big role in the RNC
Although it seems like Lara Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle get along fine, the specifics of their relationship beyond reports and what is public knowledge are unknown. It's possible there is no bad blood, and Lara didn't purposefully try to block Guilfoyle from the cameras. It might just be that as co-chair of the RNC, Lara wanted to ensure she was in plenty of coverage from the event.
Lara was part of Donald Trump's campaigns in 2016 and 2020. While speaking to the Associated Press (AP) about her position at the convention, Lara boasted about her experience, saying, "You'd be hard-pressed to find someone who has had as much political experience as I have in any campaign right now, and that's kind of unique to be able to say." She also said that her priority was getting Donald elected in 2024. AP reported how some people were concerned that the RNC and the Republican party were becoming all about Donald and the presidency. Lara claimed they were still focusing on Republican candidates in other races beyond the presidential election.
In that same interview, Lara hinted that she definitely does not hate the spotlight. When asked about how harsh she comes across when discussing politics, she laughed and said, "Obviously, some of it is a bit of showmanship for sure. I have a fun time."