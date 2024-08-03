Did Paula Deen Get Plastic Surgery? What She's Said About Cosmetic Procedures

Paula Deen has undergone numerous transformations through the years. In a 2013 People interview, she revealed that she and her two sons had gone on a weight loss journey over the previous 12 months. At the end of it, the Deen family had collectively shed a whopping 178 pounds, with the former food show host contributing 40 pounds to that impressive number. Naturally, the dramatic weight loss in a rather short period led many to speculate that Deen had gone under the knife. During a chat with Entertainment Tonight, that same year, she confessed that the thought had crossed her mind, reasoning, "At 66 you'll find your chin in your lap, you know, if you lose too much because that loose skin has to go somewhere doesn't it?" (via the Daily Mail).

Advertisement

However, it's unclear if she ever got any surgery to remove the excess skin after her weight loss because, as Deen pointed out, "Folks wake up dead after that surgery sometimes. I'm just scared of it." Of course, the famous chef isn't alone in these fears, so we reached out to Dr. Patrick Davis of Davis Facial Plastics in Beverly Hills to find out whether cosmetic surgery really is all that risky. Dr. Davis professed that most surgeries naturally come with risks, but candidates can reduce them by only working with experienced professionals. "Complications such as bleeding or infection are exceedingly low," the doctor confirmed, before noting that surgery could have a short-term effect on facial nerve control but most patients will regain it again in no time.

Advertisement