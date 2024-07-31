Fred Trump's Claims Against Uncle Donald Get Even Worse In Emotional Interview
Fred Trump III, former President Donald Trump's nephew, has been making news lately thanks to the release of his highly-anticipated memoir, "All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got This Way." Fred III is the son of Donald's brother Fred Trump Jr., but being related to Donald isn't stopping Fred from speaking out about his uncle, who is fighting for a second term as president. "My uncle Donald is atomic crazy," Fred said in an interview with ABC News. "And he has put his mark on the family history." However, the moment that had Fred nearly in tears may be the biggest revelation of all.
"I've always had a good relationship [with Donald,]" Fred explained, adding, "but he's done really horrific things to me." Fred recalled that during his uncle's presidency he spent time in the Oval Office championing folks, who like his own son, William, have disabilities. William Trump was born in 1999 with a genetic disorder that caused both physical and mental disabilities. According to Fred, one of the times he met with Donald, his uncle started by saying, "These people — all the expenses — they should just die." Fred explained, "He's talking about human beings with complex issues, and the first thing he could say was 'they should just die.'" In an interview with The Washington Post, Fred said that was a tipping point for him, and it became the last time he spoke to his uncle.
This wasn't Donald's only cruel statement about his nephew's son
While it's clear that this interaction between Fred Trump III and Donald Trump irreparably altered their relationship, according to Fred's ABC News interview, it wasn't the only comment of this nature that Donald made. William Trump had a medical fund to which Donald made frequent contributions. Fred recalled calling his uncle when the fund was running low. "A couple years ago, I called him and said 'Donald, the fund's running out.' And without hesitation, he said, 'Your son doesn't recognize you. Let him die, and move to Florida,'" Fred explained, while the memory brought tears to his eyes.
It's clear that when it comes to cruel comments about his son, Fred doesn't have an abundance of tolerance. Yet, when asked if Donald's shocking statement surprised him, Fred let out a short laugh and said, "That's a great question," before recalling, "My response was, 'No, Donald. He does recognize me.'" Yet, Fred explained that the alarming nature of Donald's statement wasn't a total shock. "That is what he has become. It's sad." Fred told The Washington Post.
Trump's nephew has "stayed quiet for a very long time," and his memoir, which was released on July 30, is his chance to share his truth. His goal, he says, was to give the world, "a three-dimensional book. It's the good, the bad and the jaw-dropping." It's already clear that he did just that.