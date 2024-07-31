Fred Trump's Claims Against Uncle Donald Get Even Worse In Emotional Interview

Fred Trump III, former President Donald Trump's nephew, has been making news lately thanks to the release of his highly-anticipated memoir, "All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got This Way." Fred III is the son of Donald's brother Fred Trump Jr., but being related to Donald isn't stopping Fred from speaking out about his uncle, who is fighting for a second term as president. "My uncle Donald is atomic crazy," Fred said in an interview with ABC News. "And he has put his mark on the family history." However, the moment that had Fred nearly in tears may be the biggest revelation of all.

"I've always had a good relationship [with Donald,]" Fred explained, adding, "but he's done really horrific things to me." Fred recalled that during his uncle's presidency he spent time in the Oval Office championing folks, who like his own son, William, have disabilities. William Trump was born in 1999 with a genetic disorder that caused both physical and mental disabilities. According to Fred, one of the times he met with Donald, his uncle started by saying, "These people — all the expenses — they should just die." Fred explained, "He's talking about human beings with complex issues, and the first thing he could say was 'they should just die.'" In an interview with The Washington Post, Fred said that was a tipping point for him, and it became the last time he spoke to his uncle.

