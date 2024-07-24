Trump's Nephew Backs Damning Claims About Former President With Bombshell New Stories

Fred Trump III, the son of Donald Trump's late brother, Fred Trump, Jr., has some damning things to say about his uncle in his forthcoming memoir "All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got This Way." In excerpts of the book shared by Time, Fred details specific instances in which the former president used inappropriate, derogatory, and offensive language against certain groups — particularly people with disabilities.

The issue is close to Fred's heart as his own son, William, has a disability due to a genetic mutation, resulting in a seizure disorder as well as physical and cognitive issues. A 2020 meeting in the Oval Office between Fred and the then-president — for which several disability advocates, Alex Azar, then-Secretary of Health and Human Services, and White House Covid Task Force member Dr. Brett Giroir, were also present — made Donald's beliefs on the matter abundantly clear. According to Fred, Donald said, "Those people ... the shape they're in, all the expenses, maybe those kinds of people should just die."

If such a comment was not reprehensible enough, the former POTUS doubled down on his opinion later that same year in regard to his own flesh and blood. When approached by Fred for a contribution to William's medical fund, Donald allegedly responded, "I don't know. He doesn't recognize you. Maybe you should just let him die and move down to Florida."

