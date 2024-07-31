How Did Kylie Jenner Get Her Leg Scar? The Story Is Surprisingly Gruesome

Most celebs strive to look "perfect" at all times, and Kylie Jenner certainly seems to be one of them. The star is often changing her look and always keeping up with trends. However, this beauty mogul and socialite has one defining feature that will never change: the massive scar on her leg. While Jenner may seem like the first person to reject a perceived physical imperfection, the star actually embraces her scar, even calling it "a loyal friend."

Advertisement

Jenner certainly had to grow up fast; she was just nine years old when her family's reality series "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" premiered in 2007. While a lot has changed since then, Jenner carries one link to her childhood with her to this day. Jenner hasn't hidden her scar away over the years; she even went as far as to proudly display it on the front of GQ. In 2018, Jenner graced the magazine's cover with then-boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott. In the photo, Kylie looks like the spitting image of her sister, Kim Kardashian, but besides having Jenner's beau on her arm, there's one clear indication of which member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan she really is — her leg scar is front and center.

Advertisement

Because of its prominence, the cover brought a lot of attention to Jenner's scar. She had already opened up, though, about how a game of hide and seek with her sister, Kendall Jenner, left her with the scar when she was just five years old.