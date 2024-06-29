Kylie Jenner Looks Stunning Going Makeup Free

We've noticed a bit of a change in Kylie Jenner as she's gotten older. The reality star and Kylie Cosmetics makeup mogul was once well-known for her extravagant looks (remember Jenner's blue hair era?) and for being heavily done up all the time (FYI, she's the woman largely credited for pushing the overlined lip trend), but the "Kardashians" star herself acknowledged that she's learned over the years that sometimes less really can be more. "Motherhood has definitely made me love myself more — because my daughter looks like me, I get to see my beauty in her. For makeup, I've been going for a more natural look — I love letting my skin show," she informed the The Standard's Es Magazine in May 2024 of how her style has evolved.

And that more natural vibe doesn't only mean lighter makeup. Sometimes, it can mean none at all. Despite Jenner and her famous family's reputation for loving glam, the businesswoman clearly isn't afraid to show the world what she looks like underneath it all — especially since she has clear skin to die for, which isn't all too surprising considering Jenner's regimented skincare routine. The creator behind the iconic Kylie Lip Kit's pout looks oh-so-full even without any product whatsoever. In fact, Jenner once went so natural in front of the world that she even confidently gave us a glimpse at her dark under eye circles on an Instagram Story that's highlighted on her account.