Kylie Jenner Looks Stunning Going Makeup Free
We've noticed a bit of a change in Kylie Jenner as she's gotten older. The reality star and Kylie Cosmetics makeup mogul was once well-known for her extravagant looks (remember Jenner's blue hair era?) and for being heavily done up all the time (FYI, she's the woman largely credited for pushing the overlined lip trend), but the "Kardashians" star herself acknowledged that she's learned over the years that sometimes less really can be more. "Motherhood has definitely made me love myself more — because my daughter looks like me, I get to see my beauty in her. For makeup, I've been going for a more natural look — I love letting my skin show," she informed the The Standard's Es Magazine in May 2024 of how her style has evolved.
And that more natural vibe doesn't only mean lighter makeup. Sometimes, it can mean none at all. Despite Jenner and her famous family's reputation for loving glam, the businesswoman clearly isn't afraid to show the world what she looks like underneath it all — especially since she has clear skin to die for, which isn't all too surprising considering Jenner's regimented skincare routine. The creator behind the iconic Kylie Lip Kit's pout looks oh-so-full even without any product whatsoever. In fact, Jenner once went so natural in front of the world that she even confidently gave us a glimpse at her dark under eye circles on an Instagram Story that's highlighted on her account.
Kylie Jenner ditched the makeup to spend quality time with her son
In January 2023, Kylie Jenner showed off her penchant for a more natural beauty look on Instagram. The reality star posted a batch of photos featuring her son, Aire, with the first pic showing her posing with the youngster for a mirror selfie. The Kylie Cosmetics founder cut a super casual figure with seemingly zero makeup on her face as she held her little boy in one arm, snapping the photo with her phone using the other. She pulled her dark hair back to really show us just how glowing her bare skin really is. Jenner's phone covered her mouth, so we didn't get to see her famous pout sans cosmetics here, but the reality star proved her eyes don't need any liner or shadow to stand out. She also gave us a look at the gorgeous natural freckles that cover her nose, making it clear she wasn't even wearing as much as a little foundation. The upload proved super popular, receiving over 22 million likes at the time of writing and inspiring comments like, "So beautiful."
But while we mainly see her made up on TV and social media, this wasn't out of the ordinary for Jenner. She told Vogue in June 2023 that no makeup days are actually her norm. "I don't do my makeup every day ... The majority of the time I'm not wearing makeup," she confessed, revealing she's often only wearing tinted sunscreen.
Kylie Jenner proved she's not immune to dark under eye circles without makeup
We're used to seeing Kylie Jenner and her famous sisters all made up and photoshopped (there are several tell-tale signs you're looking at an edited Kardashian-Jenner pic), but the reality star didn't appear to be employing any trickery when she went makeup free on social media in February 2024. Jenner got real by proving even the rich and famous can't avoid dark under eye circles. The stunning star shared a video on her Instagram Story video that showed her applying her own Kylie Skin lip butter — and she didn't appear to have an ounce of product on her face. She proudly showed off the natural shadows under her eyes, which Jenner typically covers with concealer, just like the rest of us, and she also had a naturally gorgeous pink flush to her cheeks not covered by foundation. The makeup mogul's clear skin had a stunning natural glow too.
But it's been no easy feat for Jenner to share her makeup-free snaps with the world. During a June 2024 episode of "The Kardashians," she broke down over the years of criticism she's received over her appearance. "I'm ... so blessed that I can wake up and look in the mirror and like what I see, and think that I'm beautiful," she admitted (via Today). But her no makeup photos prove that Jenner, just like her big sister Khloe Kardashian, is an absolute beauty whether she's wearing makeup or not.