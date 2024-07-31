Meet Olympic Diver Tom Daley

After seeing Tom Daley's dominating performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, you may be surprised to hear that the legendary diver was close to hanging up his Speedo for good after winning gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He even went two whole years without registering for a competition, but when Daley's eldest son, Robbie, admitted that he was keen to see his "Papa" compete one more time on the Olympic stage, Daley became convinced that he still had an Olympic performance left in him.

It turns out the Brit, and Robbie's, instincts were correct, as Daley won a sparkling silver medal in the synchronized 10m platform event alongside his partner Noah Williams. The joy was written all over Daley's face on the medal podium, as his eyes filled with tears and his jaw fell open before the flashing cameras. Although the pair were unable to surpass the Chinese divers Lian Junjie and Yang Hao, they came in at an impressive second place.

Speaking to BBC following his win, Daley said, "It's just so special. Doing it in front of my son who asked me to come back is so special," referencing Robbie. Although he has yet to officially announce retirement, Daley has not confidently confirmed that he will be competing at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

