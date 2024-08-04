Fred Trump III Has A Complicated Relationship With His Anti-Donald Sister, Mary. Here's What We Know

The last time Fred Trump III and his sister, Mary Trump, saw eye to eye was when they both sued former president Donald Trump, Robert Trump, and Maryanne Trump Barry to get a chunk of money from their grandfather's will. This was way back in 2000, and they managed to get a decent payday out of the lawsuit, with the amount estimated to be millions. Fred and Mary argued that the money would have gone to their father, Fred Trump Jr., had he still been alive at the time of their grandfather's death. Hence, it was rightfully theirs. Donald and co did not take kindly to being ordered by the court to share the generous inheritance and proceeded to cut off Mary and Fred's health insurance as retribution.

Upon receiving their money, Fred and Mary had to sign an ironclad NDA, which later proved to not be so watertight after all when Mary managed to publish a scathing tell-all book about the Trump family, titled, "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man."

The page-turner was published in 2020, and while Mary had great success as a published author, her brother, Fred, was none too happy with her airing the family's dirty laundry. He moved to publicly distance himself from his sister, releasing a statement ahead of the book's release condemning its publication and calling it "a breach of trust and a violation of our privacy" (via People).