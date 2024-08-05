How Hallmark Execs Really Feel About Supposed Competition With Great American Family

Hallmark Channel is known for its sweet, family-friendly shows and movies, including Hallmark's popular Christmas flicks, which typically wrap each story with a perfect, happily-ever-after bow. But with former Hallmark CEO Bill Abbott and his entertainment network Great American Family on the network's heels, outsiders may assume that Hallmark execs were shaking in their boots a bit. Alas, Hallmark executives shared that they are not feeling threatened by any "competition" from Great American Family.

During a panel at the 2024 Television Critic Association Summer Press Tour, Hallmark CEO Mike Perry insisted that the network was focused on its own viewers. "We really do not obsess over the competition. We obsess over our viewers and what they want," Perry shared (per Yahoo). "And so, when we are looking at talent, we are looking at talent that resonates with our viewers."

Still, it wouldn't be surprising if there was a little cause for concern as several Hallmark actors have also made the jump to Great American Family. Yet, it appears that Hallmark Network execs are too busy planning for the future of the network to worry too much.