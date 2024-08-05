How Hallmark Execs Really Feel About Supposed Competition With Great American Family
Hallmark Channel is known for its sweet, family-friendly shows and movies, including Hallmark's popular Christmas flicks, which typically wrap each story with a perfect, happily-ever-after bow. But with former Hallmark CEO Bill Abbott and his entertainment network Great American Family on the network's heels, outsiders may assume that Hallmark execs were shaking in their boots a bit. Alas, Hallmark executives shared that they are not feeling threatened by any "competition" from Great American Family.
During a panel at the 2024 Television Critic Association Summer Press Tour, Hallmark CEO Mike Perry insisted that the network was focused on its own viewers. "We really do not obsess over the competition. We obsess over our viewers and what they want," Perry shared (per Yahoo). "And so, when we are looking at talent, we are looking at talent that resonates with our viewers."
Still, it wouldn't be surprising if there was a little cause for concern as several Hallmark actors have also made the jump to Great American Family. Yet, it appears that Hallmark Network execs are too busy planning for the future of the network to worry too much.
Several Hallmark actors left to work with Great American Family
When former Hallmark CEO Bill Abbott left the network, he co-founded Great American Family in June 2021. Several Hallmark stars followed him to GAF, including Danica McKellar, Trevor Donovan, Alexa and Carlos Pena Vega, and Jessica Lowndes. Notably, one of Hallmark's biggest stars Candace Cameron Bure also left to work with Great American Family.
After starring in many Hallmark movies like "Journey Back to Christmas" or the Aurora Teagarden Mystery film series, Cameron Bure stepped away from the network in April 2022. She also shared her controversial reasons for leaving. "[Hallmark] basically is a completely different network than when I started because of the change of leadership," Cameron Bure revealed to WSJ Magazine in November 2022. "I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core."
Acknowledging the turnover, Lisa Hamilton Daly, who serves as the executive vice president of programming for Hallmark Media, kept it positive at the 2024 Television Critic Association Summer Press Tour. "[Hallmark Channel has] "a really amazing stable of talent that we're happy to have them work with us and we're also fine if they work elsewhere," she shared. "We are not exclusive in that way right now." That phrase "right now" stands out. Is it possible that in the future Hallmark may consider some type of exclusivity clause with actors? Only time will tell. In the meantime, there are other big projects ahead for the network.
Hallmark Channel is moving forward with its own streaming service
Though the network lost some of its well-known actors, executives are forging ahead with new plans for the future. The biggest is the highly anticipated launch of Hallmark+ in mid-September 2024. Hallmark+, much like other streaming services of popular channels, will feature popular Hallmark programming, original titles, as well as exclusive retail and product benefits for subscribers.
Hallmark+'s original content will boast unscripted home and lifestyle shows featuring popular Hallmark actors like Lacey Chabert, Wes Brown, and Luke Macfarlane, holiday shows, and even a Christmas reality competition series called, "Finding Mr. Christmas." The network's CEO Mike Perry is optimistic about the launch. "Hallmark+ marks a seminal moment for Hallmark," said Perry, per Hallmark's corporate newsroom. "By intertwining new, rich content experiences with tangible rewards and premium Hallmark gifts, we are delivering a unique, new program that reflects our commitment to spreading joy through our deeply beloved brand touchpoints."
In conjunction with the overall Hallmark brand, subscribers will receive monthly coupons, free unlimited Hallmark eCards, and other surprises throughout the year. The service will reportedly be priced at $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year.