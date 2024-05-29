Candace Cameron Bure Insists She Has No Regrets About Leaving Hallmark Behind
Actor Candace Cameron Bure made headlines in April 2022 when she announced that she would be leaving Hallmark. The former child star, widely known for her role as DJ Tanner in "Full House," walked away from the media company after 15 years on the network. Despite her success with Hallmark, which included filming almost 30 movies, Bure decided to leave for its growing competitor Great American Family, which is owned by the company Great American Media. While some fans may have been left disappointed in her move, she is comfortable with her decision.
During a May 2024 Q&A session on Instagram, she addressed several questions about her departure decision. When one of her followers directly asked why she left Hallmark, Bure explained, "It wasn't so much about leaving as it was about an opportunity to grow a new network that puts faith and family at the forefront of its content. I'm very proud of the work I did at Hallmark for 15 years and love all my friends there" (via US Weekly).
Like Hallmark, Great American Family produces a wide range of made-for-TV films and holiday productions. It also offers Bure the chance to explore other opportunities.
Bure believes her Hallmark exit will help her focus on other endeavors
During that transparent Instagram Q&A session, Candace Cameron Bure also opened up about the real reason she made the leap from Hallmark to Great American Family. "I'm more than an actor. Growth in my company as well as my achievements in business is extremely important to me," she added (via US Weekly). This includes her self-titled podcast, which focuses on religion and family. While Bure did reveal she had new films being released soon, she also holds an executive position with Great American Family, which officially launched in 2021. In addition to acting with the production company, Bure also oversees much of the content being put out by the network.
While she appears happy at her new home, the switch didn't come without its share of controversy. During a November 2022 interview with The Wall Street Journal, when asked if the network would incorporate the LGBTQIA+ community into its films, she replied "I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core." These comments came with backlash from her peers, who called out Bure for not being inclusive. CEO Bill Abbott stood with Bure as she maintained that she loves all people. Still, she stood firmly in her stance that she would continue valuing Christian movies, another aspect that Bure seems to have no regrets about.