Candace Cameron Bure Insists She Has No Regrets About Leaving Hallmark Behind

Actor Candace Cameron Bure made headlines in April 2022 when she announced that she would be leaving Hallmark. The former child star, widely known for her role as DJ Tanner in "Full House," walked away from the media company after 15 years on the network. Despite her success with Hallmark, which included filming almost 30 movies, Bure decided to leave for its growing competitor Great American Family, which is owned by the company Great American Media. While some fans may have been left disappointed in her move, she is comfortable with her decision.

During a May 2024 Q&A session on Instagram, she addressed several questions about her departure decision. When one of her followers directly asked why she left Hallmark, Bure explained, "It wasn't so much about leaving as it was about an opportunity to grow a new network that puts faith and family at the forefront of its content. I'm very proud of the work I did at Hallmark for 15 years and love all my friends there" (via US Weekly).

Like Hallmark, Great American Family produces a wide range of made-for-TV films and holiday productions. It also offers Bure the chance to explore other opportunities.