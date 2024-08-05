How Candace Cameron Bure's Daughter Natasha Found Love With Boyfriend Bradley Steven Perry

Natasha Bure, the daughter of "Full House" star and Hallmark alum Candace Cameron Bure, certainly isn't living in her mom's shadow. She's a successful actress, singer, and model in her own right, as well as the author of "Let's Be Real: Living Life as an Open and Honest You," a book full of practical advice for young people that she wrote when she was 19. And while she has always had plenty to offer a potential partner, she was always hesitant about rushing into anything because she wanted to make sure the guy she was with shared her religious beliefs and moral values. It was a tall task, for sure, but thanks to social media, we know Natasha Bure's love life is on the upswing, and she's now in a relationship with "Good Luck Charlie" star Bradley Steven Perry.

Perry hard-launched the couple's relationship on Instagram on July 12, 2024, posting a series of photos taken around New York City, the final slide of which was a blurred shot of him kissing a woman whose face couldn't be seen. He even went so far as to tag Bure in the pic, so it's clear they wanted everyone to know they're an item.