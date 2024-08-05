How Candace Cameron Bure's Daughter Natasha Found Love With Boyfriend Bradley Steven Perry
Natasha Bure, the daughter of "Full House" star and Hallmark alum Candace Cameron Bure, certainly isn't living in her mom's shadow. She's a successful actress, singer, and model in her own right, as well as the author of "Let's Be Real: Living Life as an Open and Honest You," a book full of practical advice for young people that she wrote when she was 19. And while she has always had plenty to offer a potential partner, she was always hesitant about rushing into anything because she wanted to make sure the guy she was with shared her religious beliefs and moral values. It was a tall task, for sure, but thanks to social media, we know Natasha Bure's love life is on the upswing, and she's now in a relationship with "Good Luck Charlie" star Bradley Steven Perry.
Perry hard-launched the couple's relationship on Instagram on July 12, 2024, posting a series of photos taken around New York City, the final slide of which was a blurred shot of him kissing a woman whose face couldn't be seen. He even went so far as to tag Bure in the pic, so it's clear they wanted everyone to know they're an item.
Natasha and Bradley were friends before romance blossomed
Natasha Bure and Bradley Steven Perry didn't fall in love at first sight. When Bure joined the July 22 episode of "The Sit and Chat," Perry's podcast with his pal Jake Short, Perry revealed that the couple had actually "known each other for a while" before getting into a romance. It's not that they didn't like each other, but dating wasn't an option given that they were both already in relationships at the time.
It wasn't until December 2023, when Bure commented on one of Perry's Instagram posts following a car crash he was in, that things took a turn towards love — well, sorta. While Bure's inquiry into Perry's health was genuine, she claims that he was "snarky and sarcastic" in his reply so she left it at that. However, he couldn't let her go and began engaging with her social media posts the following month. The rest, as they say, is history. And while Perry admitted that the way the pair got together was "not romantic at all," the strength of their feelings for one another certainly is.
Natasha Bure and Bradley Steven Perry had to fight for their relationship
While Bure and Perry were pretty much inseparable from January 2024, their love story hit a few snags. First, there was the fact that they lived halfway across the country from one another, with Perry in New York and Bure in Texas. However, after about a month of being in constant communication via text and FaceTime, they decided to get together face-to-face.
Things didn't go well, with Bure admitting the "vibes were off," which led her to put him in the friend zone, albeit temporarily. However, once she realized that the disconnect was just a fluke and not a sign of romantic incompatibility, they eventually came together and it's been bliss ever since.
However, one disagreement they did have was over how to announce their relationship to the world. While Perry wanted to go all out, Bure hoped they could keep the mystery alive a bit longer. "I said, 'Don't tag me, be mysterious.' It's fun, like, who cares?" she recalled on "The Sit and Chat." They eventually decided to go with Perry's plan, and based on the response from their many fans, it was a great decision.