Inside The Love Life Of Candace Cameron Bure's Daughter Natasha
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
As the daughter of "Full House" star and TV movie staple Candace Cameron Bure and retired hockey player Valeri Bure, Natasha Bure has been in the public eye her entire life. She has dabbled in acting — mostly in her mom's projects, although she has rebelled against the "nepo baby" label — and is an active YouTuber. Though she has cultivated a large following on YouTube (more than a quarter of a million as of July 2024), her Instagram and TikTok are even more popular. She has roughly 600,000 followers on the former, and 800,000 on the latter, where her videos have garnered 18 million likes. As a social media star, it is Bure's literal job to share parts of her life with fans, including her love life. One problem? There was not a lot to share when it came to dating up until relatively recently.
It is no secret that Cameron Bure and her husband are very religious, and that they adhere to conservative values. Their children have all been raised to approach dating as a serious commitment rather than a means for fun. Natasha's brother Lev, for example, was only 21 when he was engaged for the first time. He called that off but was married to someone else within two years. For Natasha, it has been a much slower burn than for her younger bro (the pair also have a brother, Maksim, who is the baby of the family). Candace Cameron Bure's only daughter, Natasha, took her love life at a more leisurely pace.
Natasha Bure was a late bloomer when it comes to dating
While the Bure children were allowed to date as teens, they were encouraged to approach dating cautiously and instructed to only get romantic with others who share their faith. In fact, Candace Cameron Bure has gone on record to say that the only things she really cares about, in terms of who her kids choose, is that they are treated well, and that the person loves God. These dating expectations led Natasha Bure to skip out on the typical teenage experimentation, and she has been a bit of a late bloomer when it comes to love.
In her 2017 book, "Let's Be Real: Living Life as an Open and Honest You," published when she was 19, Bure shared that she had yet to be in a true relationship despite having met multiple men who could have potentially been a match. A huge part of this was the desire to find someone with the same level of religiosity, which might certainly be difficult in Hollywood circles. "I've exclusively talked to a couple of guys I've liked a lot, but I've never really taken it to the next step of having a real relationship where we called each other 'boyfriend/girlfriend,'" she shared in the book. "I simply haven't met a guy I've been interested in who shares my faith and values. It's not worth it to me to date someone who isn't like that. I think that it's okay if I don't find the boy of my dreams right away."
Despite mom's pressure, Natasha Bure went at her own pace
Despite insisting her daughter be super picky and only date devout men, Candace Cameron Bure also has a somewhat crazy clock for her kids (by today's standards, at least). "She's not going to date anyone just to date them, but momma's still waiting," Cameron Bure told Closer in 2020. "I'm starting to be that annoying mom that's like, 'Come on, you're almost 22. I need grandchildren!' I mean, I need a husband for her first, but then grandchildren!" Given that the average age of marriage for American women is 28, those expectations are intense. Cameron Bure spoke about Natasha Bure's love life again in 2022, noting that her daughter dated often but was still taking her time to commit. "And I'm good with that. I'm happy," she said in another Closer article, but added, "she has to date the right guys."
In July 2024, Page Six indicated that perhaps Bure had found that "right guy" — and at 25, still ahead of the average gal. The man in question, Bradley Steven Perry, is an actor who appeared on the Disney Channel series "Good Luck Charlie" from 2010 to 2014, and who previously dated singer Sabrina Carpenter. Though there has been no official couple announcement, Page Six's article included a blurry kissing photo Perry dropped and noted that Bure posted, then deleted, her own PDA-filled content. It also highlighted the stars' similar snaps from a New York City getaway and traced flirty Instagram comments between the pair back at least five months.