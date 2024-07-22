Inside The Love Life Of Candace Cameron Bure's Daughter Natasha

As the daughter of "Full House" star and TV movie staple Candace Cameron Bure and retired hockey player Valeri Bure, Natasha Bure has been in the public eye her entire life. She has dabbled in acting — mostly in her mom's projects, although she has rebelled against the "nepo baby" label — and is an active YouTuber. Though she has cultivated a large following on YouTube (more than a quarter of a million as of July 2024), her Instagram and TikTok are even more popular. She has roughly 600,000 followers on the former, and 800,000 on the latter, where her videos have garnered 18 million likes. As a social media star, it is Bure's literal job to share parts of her life with fans, including her love life. One problem? There was not a lot to share when it came to dating up until relatively recently.

It is no secret that Cameron Bure and her husband are very religious, and that they adhere to conservative values. Their children have all been raised to approach dating as a serious commitment rather than a means for fun. Natasha's brother Lev, for example, was only 21 when he was engaged for the first time. He called that off but was married to someone else within two years. For Natasha, it has been a much slower burn than for her younger bro (the pair also have a brother, Maksim, who is the baby of the family). Candace Cameron Bure's only daughter, Natasha, took her love life at a more leisurely pace.