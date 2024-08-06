What Happened To Olympic Gymnast Nadia Comăneci?

Romanian gymnast Nadia Comăneci became a worldwide sensation when, at just 14 years old, she became the first gymnast in history to receive a perfect score at the 1976 Olympic games in Montreal. Suddenly, she became a famous figure, particularly in the United States, captivating television viewers and stirring millions to become fans of the sport, an athletic pursuit they might otherwise have ignored. She walked away from the Montreal games with three gold medals, one silver, and one bronze. So popular was Comăneci that the music that accompanied her perfect performance — then titled "Cotton's Theme," best known as the theme song for daytime soap opera "The Young and the Restless" — became so associated with her that it was retitled "Nadia's Theme," and released as a single shortly after.

For the next few years, Comăneci continued to be a force to be reckoned with, and she wasn't exactly what one would describe as modest about her accomplishments. "If it was perfect, then I deserved it," she once told Sports Illustrated of her perfect score. However, gymnasts' careers are not typically long ones, and eventually she exited the sport that had made her an icon.

In the decades that have passed since then, life has taken her on numerous twists and turns.