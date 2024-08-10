We Got Rid Of Angelina Jolie's Back Tattoos & She Looks So Different

Beyond her acting career, which has seen Angelina Jolie become not just a superstar but a cultural icon, the "Maleficent" star is also known for her love of body art. As of August 2024, Jolie's collection includes at least 17 tattoos on her chest, arms, torso, hand, and back, ranging from scripture to tribal and delicate designs, each of which has a deep, personal meaning for the Oscar winner. Jolie's most recent ink, at the time of writing, is the bird on her chest, which Jolie debuted at the Tony Awards in June 2024. Per People, the dainty design was done by celebrity tattoo artist Mark Mahoney, who has inked many other famous types including Rihanna and David Beckham. In addition, Jolie also has a giant tiger inked on her lower back and a series of coordinates on her left arm that indicate the birthplaces of each of the actor's six kids with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Perhaps her most iconic tattoos, though, are the ones dotted across her upper back. These include a set of seemingly random tattoos which the actor has accumulated over at least two decades, from a Buddhist piece on her left shoulder blade that she got in honor of her son Maddox, to text that reads simply "know your rights," which is located at the top of Jolie's spine. We were curious to see what the "Girl, Interrupted" star would look like if she didn't have all this ink on her back, so we asked our talented photo editors at Static Media to remove them. Suffice it to say, the effect is shocking.