Trigger Warning: The following article contains mentions of sexual assault.

Since she appeared in her first film as a child in the '70s, it was clear that Laura Dern was destined for greatness. As the daughter of movie star parents — Diane Ladd from "Chinatown" and Bruce Dern of "The Great Gatsby," both released in 1974 — countless opportunities were available to her from early on. However, as Dern told Willie Geist on "Sunday Today" in May 2018, an acting career wasn't necessarily what her mother wanted for her. "I think the quote of my mother's was, 'Be a lawyer, be a doctor, be a leper missionary, but don't be an actress!'" she remarked.

Dern ended up pursuing her acting career behind her mother's back, going on auditions secretly and eventually filing for emancipation. She landed her breakout role in David Lynch's 1986 classic "Blue Velvet." Throughout her incredible five-decade career, Dern has had a stunning transformation and won an Oscar, but life hasn't always been easy for her — she's also endured several unfortunate circumstances.

The "Jurassic Park" star has dealt with the deaths of loved ones, health issues, and heartbreak. Before she was even born, her family struggled with unthinkable tragedy. Here are the tragic details about Laura Dern's childhood and adulthood.