What We Know About Serena Williams & Her Family's Life As Jehovah's Witnesses
Serena Williams is known for wearing several different hats as a tennis phenom, businesswoman, wife, and mother. But one thing that fans may not know about her is her life as a Jehovah's Witness.
While the tennis legend doesn't often discuss her faith publicly, her family being a part of the religion has been no big secret. She and her sisters, including former tennis star Venus Williams, became Jehovah Witnesses in the 1980s after their mother, Oracene Price, converted to the faith. In the past, Serena has credited her belief in God for her success, as well as the source of her strength after her sister, Yetunde Price, was tragically killed in a drive-by shooting in Compton in 2003. "I tried to develop a better relationship with God," Serena shared in 2007 about her grief journey to the New York Times. "You have a strong solid foundation, the Bible says, you won't crack, but the man who built his house in the sand, his house went down spiritually. I have a really strong foundation. That's how I was raised."
Over the years, Serena has shared that she prays and that she attended church services and evangelized about her faith before. Though she admitted she hasn't practiced it heavily as other Witnesses may, the star has been diving deeper into her faith in recent years. And now, she is even passing along the traditions of Jehovah's Witnesses to her daughters and husband.
Serena desires to raise her daughters as Jehovah's Witnesses
After giving birth to daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian in 2017, Serena Williams surprised fans and the media by announcing that she would not be hosting a party for Olympia's first birthday. "Olympia doesn't celebrate birthdays," the former athlete revealed (per People). "We're Jehovah's Witnesses, so we don't do that." Serena and her husband Alexis Ohanian also welcomed another daughter, Adira River Ohanian, in 2023.
While the idea may be shocking to some, that is a standard practice amongst devout Jehovah's Witnesses. Those in the faith typically refrain from religious holidays and other celebrations, including Easter and Christmas. They also don't celebrate birthdays as they "believe that such celebrations displease God," with deeper explanations given on the religious sect's official website.
The idea of no celebrations is something that Serena's husband Alexis seems to be on board with. Serena expressed in a 2017 interview with Vogue that her then-fiance was open and curious about the religion. "Being a Jehovah's Witness is important to me, but I've never really practiced it and have been wanting to get into it," Serena revealed. "Alexis didn't grow up going to any church, but he's really receptive and even takes the lead. He puts my needs first."
Serena Williams was baptized in 2023
After announcing her retirement in 2022, Serena Williams wanted to focus more on her family, even citing that she wanted to have more kids in the future. But the time away from tennis also appeared to have reignited her faith as a Jehovah's Witness.
A video shared by the Jehovah's Witnesses Examiner on Facebook showcased the former tennis player being baptized during a service in West Palm Beach, Florida. While the person filming the baptism could be heard saying, "That's her," there was no major pomp and circumstance for the star like on the tennis court. Just mild, respectful applause for the momentous occasion.
While Serena has yet to comment on the baptism, other Jehovah's Witnesses congratulated her in the comments. "Congratulations... l heard you were studying a while ago," one user shared, commenting on Serena's desire to grow in the religion. "Dear sister Serena, big congratulations for your unique decision to serve Jehovah unreservedly," another said. "The decision might have been tough but thoughtful and informed. Well done!"