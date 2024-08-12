What We Know About Serena Williams & Her Family's Life As Jehovah's Witnesses

Serena Williams is known for wearing several different hats as a tennis phenom, businesswoman, wife, and mother. But one thing that fans may not know about her is her life as a Jehovah's Witness.

While the tennis legend doesn't often discuss her faith publicly, her family being a part of the religion has been no big secret. She and her sisters, including former tennis star Venus Williams, became Jehovah Witnesses in the 1980s after their mother, Oracene Price, converted to the faith. In the past, Serena has credited her belief in God for her success, as well as the source of her strength after her sister, Yetunde Price, was tragically killed in a drive-by shooting in Compton in 2003. "I tried to develop a better relationship with God," Serena shared in 2007 about her grief journey to the New York Times. "You have a strong solid foundation, the Bible says, you won't crack, but the man who built his house in the sand, his house went down spiritually. I have a really strong foundation. That's how I was raised."

Over the years, Serena has shared that she prays and that she attended church services and evangelized about her faith before. Though she admitted she hasn't practiced it heavily as other Witnesses may, the star has been diving deeper into her faith in recent years. And now, she is even passing along the traditions of Jehovah's Witnesses to her daughters and husband.