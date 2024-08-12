What Amy Winehouse Looked Like Makeup-Free

Amy Winehouse left an indelible mark on music, beauty, and fashion when she passed away in 2011 at the age of just 27. Known for her iconic beehive hairdo, bold red lip, and heavy eyeliner, the "Back to Black" hitmaker was lauded by pop culture enthusiasts as a true style icon of her time, who wasn't afraid of standing out and even embraced imperfection as part of her overall aesthetic. As Naomi Parry, Winehouse's close friend and former stylist, shared in a 2021 interview with makeup brand Illamasqua, "She didn't care about being perfect all the time. And she didn't care about wearing something different all the time [...] It wasn't about that." With Winehouse's makeup, the singer had a similar philosophy.

"She'd do everything in, like, half an hour, 20 minutes. Just shove it all on [...] And it wouldn't be wonky. It was there, it was her look," the former stylist, who also noted that Winehouse preferred to do her own hair and makeup, recalled. She didn't have a lot of products in her makeup rotation either, just essentials like her trusted Rimmel Exaggerate eyeliner, which the late singer-songwriter used to achieve her signature cat-eye flick. But even though Winehouse often sported makeup, with Parry proudly telling BBC that "Amy was the architect of her look," she wasn't always in full-glam mode and occasionally showed off her natural beauty too. Here's what the "Rehab" singer looked like makeup-free.

