Meet Sharon Stone's 3 Kids

After spending the 1980s racking up smaller TV and film credits, Sharon Stone kicked off the '90s with a bang. She began the decade by starring opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1990's "Total Recall," and just two years later she was in the erotic thriller "Basic Instinct." Her performance in this movie catapulted her fame level to new heights, and she was nominated for a Golden Globe. A few years after that, she not only won a Golden Globe for her work in 1996's "Casino," but was up for an Oscar. She then lent her voice the DreamWorks animated flick "Antz." Her star seemed like it would only continue to rise.

However, in the wake of serious health issues, Stone's career fell to the wayside in the 2000s. Around that same time, she became a mom. "I'm grateful that I chose motherhood as a healthy approach to my life and that I didn't prioritize Hollywood," she once told People, "because they certainly didn't prioritize me."

Much like acting, being a parent seems like something Stone was destined to do. Moreover, she's definitely a star who puts family over fame. "I think if you love parenting it just gets more and more interesting, it doesn't get easier or harder," she said to Hollywood Life in 2017. "I don't think parenting is hard because I love parenting, and I think the things that you love and are dedicated to aren't hard even when they are complicated." So, who are the kids who call the actor mom? Meet Sharon Stone's three boys.

