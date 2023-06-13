The Tragic Real-Life Story Of Sharon Stone

Sharon Stone's childhood was far from idyllic, and the abuse she suffered at the hands of her maternal grandfather has continued to haunt her long into adulthood. However, she has had the courage to speak out, addressing these events in her memoir, "The Beauty of Living Twice" and enrolling herself in trauma therapy, which has been incredibly helpful in her journey of discovery and healing. In a 2021 interview with The New Yorker, Stone revealed an important "breakthrough" moment.

"When the breakthrough happened in my therapy, I just started screaming, 'Who does that?' because I had had such a mental block that someone could abuse such a young child," she said. She also discussed her grandfather's threats and how she felt alienated from her sister, Kelly Stone.

"My grandfather threatened to kill me constantly. Even though I shared a room with my sister, we had separate childhoods, because I couldn't talk to her," she confessed.

If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.