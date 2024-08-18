Kimberly Guilfoyle's Worst Wardrobe Malfunctions Of All Time

Once a voice for justice in the courtroom as an attorney, Kimberly Guilfoyle has become primarily a talking-point spouter for former president Donald Trump's re-election campaign. As the fiancée of Trump's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., Guilfoyle has proven to be the ideal in-law in training as she devotes her social media and podcast to criticisms of President Joe Biden's administration and MAGA rallying cries.

The former Fox News host has also become known for her distinctive personal style, which has led Guilfoyle to pick some inappropriate outfits over the years. Too-low necklines, too-cutesy baby-doll dresses, and too-distracting colors and cuts for official events have elicited plenty of criticism.

Every woman has suffered an occasional wardrobe malfunction, but Guilfoyle's style choices make her more vulnerable to them than most. Ride-ups, slip-downs, and see-throughs are among her standout moments, and since she is such a visible part of the Trump team, this only lends to the embarrassment factor. We've listed some of the worst examples below, and we feel these won't be the last mishaps Guilfoyle experiences before and after the November 2024 election.

