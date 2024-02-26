The Most Inappropriate Outfits Kimberly Guilfoyle Has Ever Worn

What's a wedding without some drama? It was a joyous occasion for the former first family as Tiffany Trump tied the knot with her businessman fiance Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago in 2022. Many of the Trump women showed up in their wedding best, coordinating in pastel shades and lighter hues for the day ceremony. Kimberly Guilfoyle attended, too, contrasting the theme of the bridal party in an all-black dress with statement sleeves.

Now, anyone who has ever indulged in wedding pictures at their own or another's nuptials knows that uploading them to the 'gram — in all their aesthetic propriety — is serious business. It was touted as one of the reasons why Ivanka Trump seemed to have cropped Kimberly Guilfoyle out of the family picture she shared on Instagram. The viral snap featured the who's who of the Trump crew, including former First Lady Melania Trump and the bride's mother, Marla Maples.

This supposed snub was first caught by hawk-eyed social media users, who then had a field day trying to decode it. The drama this stirred even landed Guilfoyle's picture on "The View," where the panel tore into her choice of outfit — a reaction that was, in turn, criticized by some viewers. Not long after the controversial photo ignited the internet, Ivanka seemingly tried to douse the fire by uploading an Instagram Story of the original, uncropped photo that showed Guilfoyle standing beside her.