Barron Is Reportedly Supporting Out-Of-Touch Trump In His Campaign More Than We Knew
Although Barron Trump was too young to support his father's presidential campaign in 2016, it appears the now-18-year-old is taking an active role this time around. According to Daily Mail, the youngest Trump child has enlisted the help of his friend, influencer Bo Loudon, to help his father capture a crucial voting audience: Gen Z. The two friends have reportedly provided plenty of pointers on how to better connect with the young voting bloc. It might seem strange for a politician to take advice from two teens, but a source told Daily Mail that Trump trusts their judgment: "He has no issues turning to them for advice on a subject that many of his middle-aged campaign aides wouldn't have much of a clue about."
Loudon has also frequently sung Donald's praises on X, formerly Twitter, calling him "Rightful President Trump" in many of his posts. For example, Loudon tweeted a video of the large audience at one of Donald's campaign rallies:
🚨BREAKING: OVER 25,000 PEOPLE WERE AT RIGHTFUL PRESIDENT TRUMP'S RALLY IN CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA!
The mainstream media definitely won't report this.
Sure would be a shame if everyone shared this and it went viral! pic.twitter.com/nKAbO7i2es
— Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) June 28, 2024
However, Barron and Loudon aren't just supporting Trump through their own platforms; they're also helping the former president bolster his 2024 presidential campaign by connecting him with popular Gen Z influencers. The pair was instrumental in encouraging Donald to participate in his now-viral interview with controversial influencer Adin Ross.
Donald Trump credited Barron for Adin Ross interview
In August 2024, Donald Trump sat down for a 90-minute livestream with Adin Ross. At the top of the interview, the former president said: "My son Barron says hello ... he's a big fan of yours." Ross acknowledged the comment by saying: "Barron's awesome, he's a great kid." Ross has over four million subscribers on YouTube alone, so this Barron-approved move earned Donald a massive audience of young voters who likely agree with Ross's decidedly conservative views.
After the interview, Trump boasted about the event on Truth Social, where he made sure to thank Barron for introducing him to Ross: "Adin Ross Interview yesterday EXPLODED, but in a very positive way ... Thank you also to Barron Trump for the introduction to your friend, Adin."
Although Donald's other sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., have spoken on their father's behalf throughout his campaign, they aren't as in touch with the younger generations as Barron. Advising his father to connect with Ross could potentially be a game-changer for capturing the hearts of some undecided members of Gen Z.