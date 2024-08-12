Barron Is Reportedly Supporting Out-Of-Touch Trump In His Campaign More Than We Knew

Although Barron Trump was too young to support his father's presidential campaign in 2016, it appears the now-18-year-old is taking an active role this time around. According to Daily Mail, the youngest Trump child has enlisted the help of his friend, influencer Bo Loudon, to help his father capture a crucial voting audience: Gen Z. The two friends have reportedly provided plenty of pointers on how to better connect with the young voting bloc. It might seem strange for a politician to take advice from two teens, but a source told Daily Mail that Trump trusts their judgment: "He has no issues turning to them for advice on a subject that many of his middle-aged campaign aides wouldn't have much of a clue about."

Loudon has also frequently sung Donald's praises on X, formerly Twitter, calling him "Rightful President Trump" in many of his posts. For example, Loudon tweeted a video of the large audience at one of Donald's campaign rallies:

🚨BREAKING: OVER 25,000 PEOPLE WERE AT RIGHTFUL PRESIDENT TRUMP'S RALLY IN CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA! The mainstream media definitely won't report this. Sure would be a shame if everyone shared this and it went viral! pic.twitter.com/nKAbO7i2es — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) June 28, 2024

However, Barron and Loudon aren't just supporting Trump through their own platforms; they're also helping the former president bolster his 2024 presidential campaign by connecting him with popular Gen Z influencers. The pair was instrumental in encouraging Donald to participate in his now-viral interview with controversial influencer Adin Ross.

