Trump's Latest Controversial Move Was Barron-Approved

Donald Trump may be the oldest presidential nominee in U.S. history, but he's reportedly taking campaign advice from an 18-year-old: his youngest son, Barron Trump. On August 5, 2024, the former President made an appeal to younger voters. He sat down with controversial streamer, Adin Ross, for an interview that went on for over an hour, and according to Donald, Barron is to thank for this unlikely collaboration. NBC News reports that Ross had been banned from Twitch for homophobic, racist, and antisemitic language, prompting him to start streaming on Kick where he hosted the former president.

During his interview with Ross, Donald said, "My sons told me about you. ... Barron, he said, 'Dad, he's really big,'" per Newsweek. Trump also shared a "hello" from his youngest son to Ross and told the streamer that Barron is "a great young guy. He's a big fan of yours." If this interview really was Barron's idea, then Donald may want to take his teenage son's advice more often. The interview was the most popular stream on the Kick for the month as well as Ross' most-viewed stream on the platform to date. It raked in over 580,000 viewers at one point during the stream.