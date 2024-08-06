Trump's Latest Controversial Move Was Barron-Approved
Donald Trump may be the oldest presidential nominee in U.S. history, but he's reportedly taking campaign advice from an 18-year-old: his youngest son, Barron Trump. On August 5, 2024, the former President made an appeal to younger voters. He sat down with controversial streamer, Adin Ross, for an interview that went on for over an hour, and according to Donald, Barron is to thank for this unlikely collaboration. NBC News reports that Ross had been banned from Twitch for homophobic, racist, and antisemitic language, prompting him to start streaming on Kick where he hosted the former president.
During his interview with Ross, Donald said, "My sons told me about you. ... Barron, he said, 'Dad, he's really big,'" per Newsweek. Trump also shared a "hello" from his youngest son to Ross and told the streamer that Barron is "a great young guy. He's a big fan of yours." If this interview really was Barron's idea, then Donald may want to take his teenage son's advice more often. The interview was the most popular stream on the Kick for the month as well as Ross' most-viewed stream on the platform to date. It raked in over 580,000 viewers at one point during the stream.
It's unclear whether Barron Trump wants a career in politics
Whether Barron Trump is a natural at politics or just an 18-year-old who knows what 18-year-olds like is unclear. Either way, he seems to have some good advice that he can lend his dad's presidential campaign. Per Fox News, in May 2024, Donald Trump told Philadelphia's Talk Radio 1210 WPHT that Barron is "a smart one," adding, "It's sort of funny, he'll tell me sometimes, 'Dad, this is what you have to do.' So anyway, he's a good guy." Beyond sharing his opinion on occasion, Donald also noted that Barron has "really been a great student and he does like politics."
Despite Donald's claims that his youngest son is a fan of politics, that same month, Barron rejected an offer to serve as a Florida delegate at the Republican National Convention. A statement from his mom, Melania Trump's office, said, "While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments," per Associated Press. While it's currently unclear which college Barron is planning to attend, he is reportedly starting his freshman career in the Fall 2024 semester. Only time will tell whether a career in politics is to follow.