Kamala Harris' Campaign Statement Demolishes Donald Trump And Elon Musk With Three Words
Kamala Harris' campaign team offered a brief but fiery response to Donald Trump's viral interview with Elon Musk, which was held on his own X platform on August 12, 2024, and was hit by major technical glitches resulting in a lengthy delay at the very beginning of the livestream. Then, just hours after the broadcast wrapped, Kamala HQ posted an official statement on the social media website, formerly known as Twitter, where they blasted the Republican presidential nominee and Musk for hosting such a disastrous event. "Our statement on... whatever that was," Harris' team wrote in the caption of their post.
Our statement on... whatever that was pic.twitter.com/bOZfUu8rbk
— Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 13, 2024
The statement warned, "Donald Trump's extremism and dangerous Project 2025 agenda is a feature not a glitch of his campaign, which was on full display for those unlucky enough to listen in tonight." The team then took a shot at Musk for his questionable endorsement of Trump and his handling of X more generally by pointing out, "Trump's entire campaign is in service of people like Elon Musk and himself — self-obsessed rich guys who will sell out the middle class and who cannot run a livestream in the year 2024."
Earlier, the Tesla CEO blamed the technical delay on a massive cyberattack allegedly orchestrated by the Democratic Party. During their two-hour chat, he and the former president touched on a wide range of topics, from Trump's second-term agenda promising "the largest deportation in history" to the assassination attempt that nearly ended his life back in July. Of course, he also found the time to discuss Harris too.
Donald Trump made an odd comment about Harris
During his bizarre X Spaces interview with Elon Musk, Donald Trump hurled several insults at his political rival, Kamala Harris, including describing the Democratic presidential nominee as a "third-rate phony candidate" and a "radical left lunatic" who somehow manages to be even worse than Harris' former running mate, current U.S. President Joe Biden. As Donald insisted, "Don't forget [...] I beat Biden. He failed in the debate miserably." Of Harris, he added, "We cannot have a Democrat. We cannot have her, she's incompetent. She's as bad as Biden in a different look."
Likewise, Donald repeated his accusations that the Democratic Party had staged a coup by forcing Biden to step down from his candidacy in favor of Harris. But in the midst of his attacks against the vice president, Donald made a surprising comment about her too. While discussing his opponent's gorgeous portrait in the latest issue of TIME magazine, Donald compared Harris' looks to Melania's but it's not what you'd suspect.
Donald Trump mentions this Time magazine cover, says Kamala Harris looks like an actress in the illustration and then says she looks like ... his wife, Melania Trump. ??? pic.twitter.com/WMAisSLwqT
— Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) August 13, 2024
Not only did the former president describe her as looking like "the most beautiful actress ever to live" in her TIME cover, but he also gushed, "She looked very much like a great first lady, Melania," while clarifying that the VP didn't look like herself in the cover art. Given how telling Donald and Melania's body language is, as an expert exclusively detailed to The List, his comment probably isn't going to go down too well at home.