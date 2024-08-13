Kamala Harris' Campaign Statement Demolishes Donald Trump And Elon Musk With Three Words

Kamala Harris' campaign team offered a brief but fiery response to Donald Trump's viral interview with Elon Musk, which was held on his own X platform on August 12, 2024, and was hit by major technical glitches resulting in a lengthy delay at the very beginning of the livestream. Then, just hours after the broadcast wrapped, Kamala HQ posted an official statement on the social media website, formerly known as Twitter, where they blasted the Republican presidential nominee and Musk for hosting such a disastrous event. "Our statement on... whatever that was," Harris' team wrote in the caption of their post.

Our statement on... whatever that was pic.twitter.com/bOZfUu8rbk — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 13, 2024

The statement warned, "Donald Trump's extremism and dangerous Project 2025 agenda is a feature not a glitch of his campaign, which was on full display for those unlucky enough to listen in tonight." The team then took a shot at Musk for his questionable endorsement of Trump and his handling of X more generally by pointing out, "Trump's entire campaign is in service of people like Elon Musk and himself — self-obsessed rich guys who will sell out the middle class and who cannot run a livestream in the year 2024."

Earlier, the Tesla CEO blamed the technical delay on a massive cyberattack allegedly orchestrated by the Democratic Party. During their two-hour chat, he and the former president touched on a wide range of topics, from Trump's second-term agenda promising "the largest deportation in history" to the assassination attempt that nearly ended his life back in July. Of course, he also found the time to discuss Harris too.

