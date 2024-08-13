Donald Trump Compares Kamala Harris' Looks To Melania And It's Not What You'd Suspect

Kamala Harris' official campaign account didn't mince their words while calling Donald Trump and Elon Musk out for their bizarre interview. "Trump's entire campaign is in service of people like Elon Musk and himself — self-obsessed rich guys who will sell out the middle class and who cannot run a livestream in the year 2024," their statement read. At the end of the day, though, Trump isn't the only politician to land himself in hot water for commenting about the VP's looks. In 2013, Former President Barack Obama faced major backlash for a spicy comment about Harris.

He gushed about Harris' talents at a fundraiser, going on to argue that Harris was "by far the best-looking attorney general in the country," (via ABC News). Soon, White House press secretary Jay Carney conveyed the president's apologies for the comment and stressed that Obama never intended to take away from all the ways in which Harris has made history so far. Of course, his remark pales in comparison to all the things Trump has reportedly said. According to a 2024 New York Times article, the former president has called his opponent a "b****" several times and referred to her as "nasty."

Meanwhile, when the former president appeared at a promotional event in July 2024, he couldn't seem to grasp the concept of Harris' Jamaican and Indian roots. Trump accused her of "only promoting Indian heritage" and erroneously claimed that she only started talking about her Black heritage recently, when it became popular to do so (via CNN).

