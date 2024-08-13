Donald Trump Compares Kamala Harris' Looks To Melania And It's Not What You'd Suspect
Donald Trump's history of controversial statements makes it difficult for us to be surprised by most things he says. However, in August 2024, the former president made an uncharacteristic remark about Vice President Kamala Harris that had everyone doing a double take. While Donald looked at Harris' 2024 TIME cover during a chat with Elon Musk on a Space on X, formerly known as Twitter, he asserted, "Actually, she looked very much like our great First Lady Melania. She didn't look like Camilla, that's right. But of course, she's a beautiful woman, so we'll leave it at that."
Donald Trump mentions this Time magazine cover, says Kamala Harris looks like an actress in the illustration and then says she looks like ... his wife, Melania Trump. ??? pic.twitter.com/WMAisSLwqT
— Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) August 13, 2024
The odd comparison left many scratching their heads for several reasons. For one thing, several X users pointed out that while Harris is undoubtedly gorgeous, she doesn't bear much resemblance to Melania Trump. Other commentators were rightfully weirded out by the fact that Donald made such a bizarre remark about his competitor in the 2024 election on such a public platform. And, of course, there was a lot of confusion about the identity of the "Camilla" whom the controversial politician mentioned.
Trump says he saw Kamala Harris today on Time Magazine. He says she looked beautiful but then says it was drawing. He then says she looked like Melania Trump. pic.twitter.com/pW9ctsCt0r
— Acyn (@Acyn) August 13, 2024
Some assumed he was insulting Queen Camilla. Others believe Donald had completely butchered Harris' first name's pronunciation. Ultimately, it seemed like the weird interview left her campaign just as confused as the rest of the world. Still, their account delivered a scathing response to the chat on X that aptly started by acknowledging the general public response with: "Our statement on... whatever that was." Then, they went on to call Donald out for his sinister motivations for the 2024 presidency.
Donald Trump has made several disparaging remarks about Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris' official campaign account didn't mince their words while calling Donald Trump and Elon Musk out for their bizarre interview. "Trump's entire campaign is in service of people like Elon Musk and himself — self-obsessed rich guys who will sell out the middle class and who cannot run a livestream in the year 2024," their statement read. At the end of the day, though, Trump isn't the only politician to land himself in hot water for commenting about the VP's looks. In 2013, Former President Barack Obama faced major backlash for a spicy comment about Harris.
He gushed about Harris' talents at a fundraiser, going on to argue that Harris was "by far the best-looking attorney general in the country," (via ABC News). Soon, White House press secretary Jay Carney conveyed the president's apologies for the comment and stressed that Obama never intended to take away from all the ways in which Harris has made history so far. Of course, his remark pales in comparison to all the things Trump has reportedly said. According to a 2024 New York Times article, the former president has called his opponent a "b****" several times and referred to her as "nasty."
Meanwhile, when the former president appeared at a promotional event in July 2024, he couldn't seem to grasp the concept of Harris' Jamaican and Indian roots. Trump accused her of "only promoting Indian heritage" and erroneously claimed that she only started talking about her Black heritage recently, when it became popular to do so (via CNN).