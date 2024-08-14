Jordan Chiles And Ana Barbosu's Olympic Medal Controversy Explained

It's the Olympics scandal that has been dominating headlines around the world — that's right, we're talking about the fight over the bronze medal for the women's gymnastics floor final. At the center of the controversy are American gymnast Jordan Chiles and Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu, who have been playing a tragic game of hot potato with the third place trophy.

Although the Paris 2024 Olympics concluded on August 11, 2024, it seems the Summer Games refuse to let these two athletes — or their rapt audience — have a rest. Originally, Barbosu received a score that leveled her up past the competition and landed her the bronze medal. However, a score change resulted in Chiles quickly replacing her on the medal podium. Unfortunately, though, several days after Chiles had already taken her victory lap, it was announced that a mistake had been made and that the American gymnast would need to return her bronze medal, which would then go back to Barbosu.

The response from Chiles herself and the wider American gymnastics community has been one of heartbreak and protest. But how did this all happen? Let's take a look back at this divisive floor final and complicated scoring to figure out how it is we got to this point.

