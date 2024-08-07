The Stunning Transformation Of Gymnast Jordan Chiles

Every Summer Olympics, a new athlete springs into the spotlight, and at the Paris 2024 Games that standout star was elite gymnast Jordan Chiles. And although their names might sound alike, Chiles is not to be mistaken for her Team USA teammate and fellow flipper extraordinaire, Simone Biles. While the two have both reached the top of the gymnastics mountain, having competed in multiple Olympic Games, Chiles has her own unique story that must be witnessed to be believed.

From small beginnings, Chiles has gone on to claim bronze, silver, and gold medals. That's not all, though — she has also cartwheeled her way into the pop culture zeitgeist. She graced the cover of Teen Vogue in July 2024 and become a household name. She has also buoyed both her bank account and cultural profile by partnering with corporate sponsors like Nike, Milani Cosmetics, and Too Good & Co. food and drink company.

Competing at the Paris 2024 Olympics has only served to heighten Chiles' profile. Not only is she being touted as one of the most stylish gymnasts practicing at the moment, with her bedazzled leotards and long nails, but Chiles is undeniably good at what she does. With her newest medals set to score her a collection of new magazine covers and corporate sponsors, let's explore how the athletic superstar got to where she is today.

