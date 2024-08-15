Meghan Markle's Confusing Outfit On Colombia Trip Proves How Opposite Her Style Is From Kate's
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle headed to Colombia in August 2024 for a noble reason — they're spending their four-day trip advocating for online safety. The important cause is what they discussed with the vice president of Colombia, Francia Márquez, at her office in the country's capital Bogotá (and Harper's Bazaar reported that Márquez spoke highly of Princess Diana, Harry's late mother). However, some online critics have snarked about the outfit that Meghan chose to wear for her and Harry's inaugural day of the trip.
The navy suit was from the Veronica Beard brand and paired high-waisted pants with a sleeveless vest. The halter-top vest had buttons up the bodice and a pointed collar. While some consider the outfit classy, it sort of evokes what the usher at a movie theater from the 20th century would wear. One critic on X, formerly known as Twitter, compared Meghan's look to a green, halter-top, button-up dress Diana was photographed in and said, "Meghan Markle is cosplaying Princess Diana, Again." Another X user shared a photo of Diana in a similar button-up vest top alongside a photo of Meghan and Harry in Colombia with the caption, "Typical copying Princess Diana."
Meghan's style changed after she left the royal family, and not all the changes have been bad. Overall, Meghan's suit in Colombia highlighted how different her fashion sense is from Catherine, Princess of Wales' signature style. Most notably, Kate Middleton seems to play it safe and doesn't often wear sleeveless tops or dresses.
Kate sticks to more traditional pantsuits than Meghan
Catherine, Princess of Wales hasn't avoided sleeveless outfits completely, as seen in a round-up of her riskiest looks from Dress Like A Duchess. But Kate mostly favors dresses, blouses, or suit jackets that cover her shoulders and/or arms. When Kate did make headlines for wearing a plain white tank top, it was under a blush-covered suit jacket (via Who What Wear).
Many of Kate's pantsuit looks are somewhat traditional colorful blazers and pants with a white, neutral, or matching top underneath. On the other hand, Meghan Markle has taken more fashion risks with her pantsuits, evidenced by the vest suit combo for Colombia. Another example of Meghan breaking the norms of a royal pantsuit could be seen in photos shared by Newsweek from September 2021. At a book reading, the Duchess of Sussex was seen in a stylish cranberry-red pantsuit. The jacket's cut was oversized with the sleeves rolled up, making it more casual-chic than boss-babe and looking quite different than Kate's power suits.
As for buttons, if Kate wears an outfit with buttons down the front, it's usually a dress instead of a vest. However, one of Kate's looks was seemingly inspired by Meghan. Although the sisters-in-law have reportedly been feuding for a few years now, could they one day bury the hatchet and embark on an epic, fashion-filled night out that would break the internet?