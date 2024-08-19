Matthew Perry's Reported Last Words Are Absolutely Tragic
The following article includes discussions of substance abuse.
Matthew Perry tragically passed away after being found unresponsive in a hot tub in his Los Angeles home on October 28, 2023. The actor and recovery advocate died after suffering from "acute effects of ketamine," according to People, who cited an autopsy report that also listed "drowning" and "coronary artery disease" as contributing to his death. Perry was just 54 years old. An investigation was subsequently launched regarding the circumstances surrounding the "Friends" star's untimely death, leading to the arrest of five individuals, including his personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, who stands accused of administering ketamine to Perry three times before his accidental overdose.
Court documents obtained by NBC News detailed that the beloved actor asked his P.A. for help with injecting it into his system on the day of Perry's death, at 8:30 in the morning, 12:45 in the afternoon, and again at around 1:25 p.m. His last words to Iwamasa were reportedly "Shoot me up with a big one," in reference to a large dose of ketamine to be given to Perry before heating up his jacuzzi.
Once the third shot was administered, Iwamasa left to run some errands and returned to find his boss lifeless and facedown in the water. The P.A. had been giving ketamine shots to Perry for almost a month prior his death under the instructions of the actor's physician, Dr. Salvador Plasencia, who was also among the five people arrested alongside, most notably, Jasveen Sangha, aka "The Ketamine Queen."
Matthew Perry used ketamine to manage his depression
US Attorney Martin Estrada, who is heading up Matthew Perry's death investigation, confirmed in a press conference that the actor had sadly suffered a relapse just months before his passing on October 28, 2023. "As many of you know, Mr. Perry struggled with addiction in the past, and on many occasions, he sought help for his addiction issues," Estrada said (via AP News). Investigators discovered that the "Friends" star may have slipped back into substance abuse sometime during Fall 2023, and Dr. Salvador Plasencia, along with Jasveen Sangha and several others, "took advantage of Mr. Perry's addiction issues to enrich themselves," with Estrada adding, "They knew what they were doing."
In his bestselling memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," released just a year before his shock passing, Perry opened up about utilizing ketamine infusion therapy while at a Swiss rehab facility to assist with treating his depression (the anesthetic drug has been found to be effective in especially dire cases, but it can pose serious risks when not properly administered). The actor described being on the drug as like a "giant exhale," according to Page Six, recalling, "I would disassociate, see things." However, Perry also frequently felt like he was dying while using ketamine. And yet, he consistently went back to it because, as the actor devastatingly acknowledged, "Anything different is good."
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).