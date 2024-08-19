Matthew Perry's Reported Last Words Are Absolutely Tragic

The following article includes discussions of substance abuse.

Matthew Perry tragically passed away after being found unresponsive in a hot tub in his Los Angeles home on October 28, 2023. The actor and recovery advocate died after suffering from "acute effects of ketamine," according to People, who cited an autopsy report that also listed "drowning" and "coronary artery disease" as contributing to his death. Perry was just 54 years old. An investigation was subsequently launched regarding the circumstances surrounding the "Friends" star's untimely death, leading to the arrest of five individuals, including his personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, who stands accused of administering ketamine to Perry three times before his accidental overdose.

Court documents obtained by NBC News detailed that the beloved actor asked his P.A. for help with injecting it into his system on the day of Perry's death, at 8:30 in the morning, 12:45 in the afternoon, and again at around 1:25 p.m. His last words to Iwamasa were reportedly "Shoot me up with a big one," in reference to a large dose of ketamine to be given to Perry before heating up his jacuzzi.

Once the third shot was administered, Iwamasa left to run some errands and returned to find his boss lifeless and facedown in the water. The P.A. had been giving ketamine shots to Perry for almost a month prior his death under the instructions of the actor's physician, Dr. Salvador Plasencia, who was also among the five people arrested alongside, most notably, Jasveen Sangha, aka "The Ketamine Queen."

