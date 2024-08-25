Lavish Airplane Essentials Queen Elizabeth Couldn't Travel Without
Every traveler has their own set of items that they like to have with them when they take a flight: Headphones, travel pillows, etc. And, as it turns out, the late Queen Elizabeth II was just like the rest of us in that regard. Well, to a certain extent anyway. Queen Elizabeth lived a lavish life, and that extended to what she liked to have with her when she flew. From what drinks and treats she needed on hand to when, if ever, she was to be woken up by attendants, Her Majesty knew what she wanted, and she got it. Royals may have to follow a strict set of travel rules, but it seems like they also get to enjoy some serious perks too.
We got these details thanks to Elizabeth Evans, a well-respected British Airways flight attendant. She worked on the plane with the queen and her husband, Prince Philip, when they flew to Singapore and Malaysia in 1989 on a royal tour. After Evans passed away, her relatives discovered a veritable bounty of fascinating memorabilia from the attendant's various flights, including details about Queen Elizabeth's in-flight needs and wants.
Items from Evans' collection ultimately ended up on the auction block with Hansons Auctioneers, giving royal watchers a closer look at them. One such item included details of the rider that Evans and other flight staff got when Her Majesty was on board: "The queen liked to have a bowl of Velva mints at hand and in her dressing room. The instructions also stated she 'tends to like a Martini before her guests arrive.'"
The queen had her own pillows and could sleep as long as she wanted
The martini was one of Queen Elizabeth II's favorite boozy beverages (everyone in the royal family seems to have a known favorite drink). It was said that she drank one every day. So why would she let going on a plane stop her from her enjoying one of her go-to gin martinis? As for the mints Her Majesty requested, the instructions may have had a typo and actually been a reference to Velamints — sugar-free breath mints that were also, notably, a favorite of President Ronald Reagan aboard Air Force One. The flight instructions, which were strictly confidential, also noted that the queen had her own pillows that she used for the bed, which was made up by one of her staff. The queen was known to enjoy a goose-down pillow in case you, too, want to sleep like a queen.
Understandably, there are no cramped economy seats when you're royalty. And, unlike the rest of us, who have to put our chairs in the upright position and stow our tray tables before the plane lands, Queen Elizabeth didn't even have to wake up if she didn't want to. If Her Majesty was still asleep as the flight neared its end, the instructions confirmed that she was to be left alone. In fact, the cabin crew was essentially warned to stay out of the royal cabin for every flight unless their presence was expressly requested.
The queen enjoyed traveling with creature comforts
Over her long reign, The Telegraph determined that Queen Elizabeth II had traveled over a million miles as she visited various Commonwealth countries across the globe. Many of those miles were via plane, and when you're away from home as often as she was, having your own things around you helps to make traveling much easier. Along with her on-board requests, the queen apparently had her own jet lag remedy in the form of barley sugar candies, and she would reportedly bring her own tea kettle, tea, soaps, and other personal items with her.
The queen was never really able to travel light, particularly when on a royal tour. She always had staff with her, and her wardrobe certainly took up space — she changed multiple times a day into outfits that were planned far in advance with every detail in mind — from its color to its weight for the climate to the jewels she'd be wearing with each outfit.
As rich and famous as the royal family is, they don't have their own private jets, but that isn't to say that the monarch typically travels on commercial flights. What they do often use is the Royal Air Force (RAF) Voyager jet, which is reserved for use by royals, the prime minister, and other high-ups in the British government.