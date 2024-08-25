Lavish Airplane Essentials Queen Elizabeth Couldn't Travel Without

Every traveler has their own set of items that they like to have with them when they take a flight: Headphones, travel pillows, etc. And, as it turns out, the late Queen Elizabeth II was just like the rest of us in that regard. Well, to a certain extent anyway. Queen Elizabeth lived a lavish life, and that extended to what she liked to have with her when she flew. From what drinks and treats she needed on hand to when, if ever, she was to be woken up by attendants, Her Majesty knew what she wanted, and she got it. Royals may have to follow a strict set of travel rules, but it seems like they also get to enjoy some serious perks too.

We got these details thanks to Elizabeth Evans, a well-respected British Airways flight attendant. She worked on the plane with the queen and her husband, Prince Philip, when they flew to Singapore and Malaysia in 1989 on a royal tour. After Evans passed away, her relatives discovered a veritable bounty of fascinating memorabilia from the attendant's various flights, including details about Queen Elizabeth's in-flight needs and wants.

Items from Evans' collection ultimately ended up on the auction block with Hansons Auctioneers, giving royal watchers a closer look at them. One such item included details of the rider that Evans and other flight staff got when Her Majesty was on board: "The queen liked to have a bowl of Velva mints at hand and in her dressing room. The instructions also stated she 'tends to like a Martini before her guests arrive.'"

