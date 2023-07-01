Royal Tour Moments That Caused Controversy

Trigger warning: The following article mentions suicide.

It enthralls royal watchers and journalists alike, and even though we're long past the middle ages, royal tours are still as popular as ever.

The custom of touring their own country and going to great lengths to travel to other continents has been a longstanding tradition of the British royal family. In the past, tours existed to let the monarch's subjects and the rest of the world know that they were alive and well. There was no such thing as tabloids to inform the public of the monarchy's comings and goings, so they had to go out there to remind their subjects that they were still in control. As prime minister Lord Salisbury said during his tenure, "Seclusion is one of the few luxuries in which royal personages may not indulge ... loyalty needs a life of almost unintermitted publicity to sustain it." Truer words were never spoken, and today, the tabloids make sure that the royal family receives constant publicity, albeit less than flattering sometimes.

As outdated as the monarchy may seem to some, they somehow remain relevant, even in the 21st century, and that can, in part, be attributed to the fact that they still nurture their relationship with the public. Queen Elizabeth II once said, "We have to be seen to be believed," and that remains true. But with various royal tours have come quite a few mishaps — some hilarious, and others a little more morbid.