Why The Actor Who Plays Melania Trump On The Late Show Looks So Familiar

For the 2024 Democratic National Convention, Stephen Colbert brought "The Late Show" to Chicago, the same city as the event. However, he had a surprise guest from the Republican side — Melania Trump! She greeted Colbert during her "Late Show" appearance before adding, "And hello Chicago, the greatest city in the world! Because this week, there is no chance my husband will be here." Melania was apparently at the DNC to gather information on "the Kamala-nomenon," and she even joked about her husband Donald Trump's guilty verdict in his fraud trial, quipping, "Oh Stephen, I'm a Trump. We don't really do 'true.'" As you may have guessed, sadly, it was not the real Melania.

Instead, it was actor and singer Laura Benanti, who has a history of parodying Melania on Colbert's talk show after first stepping into the former model's shoes in 2016. Benanti was able to use the skills that got her a stint on Broadway in a 2021 Melania appearance, where she sang about moving back to New York to a negative reception. You may also recognize Benanti from her other TV and movie roles, such as in "Nashville" and "No Hard Feelings." She was a cast member in "The Gilded Age" Season 2 as well. Since the weird rules that a first lady must follow may not necessarily extend to TV appearances, we can dream that maybe the real Melania will collaborate with Benanti on a sketch someday.

