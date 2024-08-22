Everything To Know About Travel Host Rick Steves' Cancer Diagnosis

Beloved travel icon Rick Steves shared serious health news with the public on August 22, revealing that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and is pursuing treatment. "My doctor assures me that, if you're going to get cancer, this is a good kind to get, and careful scans show no sign of it having spread," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "There is a clear path forward to getting healthy, and this fall, I'll be in the hospital for a few days having prostate surgery."

The Washington native — born May 10, 1955 — is known as a travel writer, radio host, and television personality. He's hosted the TV series "Rick Steves' Europe" since 2000, deftly guiding viewers through scenic European locales for more than 10 seasons. In an interview with The New York Times, Steve revealed that his cancer diagnosis came after his doctor suggested a blood test. Though he showed no symptoms, he agreed to the cautionary assessment, telling the outlet, "It's much better to check things in advance than to find out about them when it's too late."

According to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, the disease is the second-most prevalent cancer in men worldwide, estimating that 1 in 8 U.S. men are diagnosed with it at some point. Prostate cancer can be a deadly condition, with O.J. Simpson passing after his cancer diagnosis in April 2024, but men who receive an early-stage diagnosis have a 5-year survival rate of over 99%.

