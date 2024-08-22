Everything To Know About Travel Host Rick Steves' Cancer Diagnosis
Beloved travel icon Rick Steves shared serious health news with the public on August 22, revealing that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and is pursuing treatment. "My doctor assures me that, if you're going to get cancer, this is a good kind to get, and careful scans show no sign of it having spread," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "There is a clear path forward to getting healthy, and this fall, I'll be in the hospital for a few days having prostate surgery."
The Washington native — born May 10, 1955 — is known as a travel writer, radio host, and television personality. He's hosted the TV series "Rick Steves' Europe" since 2000, deftly guiding viewers through scenic European locales for more than 10 seasons. In an interview with The New York Times, Steve revealed that his cancer diagnosis came after his doctor suggested a blood test. Though he showed no symptoms, he agreed to the cautionary assessment, telling the outlet, "It's much better to check things in advance than to find out about them when it's too late."
According to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, the disease is the second-most prevalent cancer in men worldwide, estimating that 1 in 8 U.S. men are diagnosed with it at some point. Prostate cancer can be a deadly condition, with O.J. Simpson passing after his cancer diagnosis in April 2024, but men who receive an early-stage diagnosis have a 5-year survival rate of over 99%.
Rick shared some details about his treatment
When sharing the news of his cancer diagnosis on social media, Rick Steves provided some insight into what the next few months will look like for him. "My doctor's fine with me filming two new TV shows in France for the next three weeks, returning home to Edmonds by mid-September," the esteemed travel writer wrote on X. While in France, Steves is set to film a television episode centered around Burgundy and an hour-long special about the sights of Paris.
"I'll likely get my surgery in late September, be laid up for a month, and—God willing—be cancer-free and back at it by the end of October," he continued, revealing that he was receiving treatment at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle. Surgery is a common treatment option for those diagnosed with prostate cancer, with Steves joining the likes of two-time cancer survivor John Tesh and prostate awareness advocate Al Roker in undergoing an operation. Additionally, the travel writer assured his followers that he'd keep them updated on his health journey and took the moment to voice kind words about his loved ones and doctors, writing, "I have lots more to be thankful for...including the support of friends and loved ones and a strong faith that I'm in good hands."
The TV host is full of hope and thanks
Cancer diagnoses, just like any health condition, bring with them fear and uncertainty, but Rick Steves' lifelong passion is helping bring a hopeful perspective to his upcoming treatment. "While the statistics tell me I should be just fine, I've been fortunate to have never spent a night in a hospital — and I find myself going into this adventure almost like it's some amazing, really important trip," he wrote on social media.
He expanded on this idea when talking to The New York Times, with the travel columnist revealing that he's hoping to learn from his experience just as he has with his many other continent-spanning trips. "When you're having a trip, it's leaving your comfort zone, it's leaving your home — and for me, a hospital is a very foreign place," he told the outlet. "The experience is, I'm meeting wonderful people, I'm gaining an appreciation of things I wouldn't have gained otherwise, and I'm being reminded of what's important in life."
While Steves has acknowledged the seriousness of his diagnosis, he ultimately left his social media followers with a hopeful sentiment. "I'm looking forward to many more years of happy travels, exciting collaborations, and beautiful friendships," he said.