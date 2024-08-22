What We Know About Anne & Rick Steves' Divorce (& Inside His Love Life Since)

For fans of Rick Steves, it often seems like there's nothing this travel expert and "Rick Steves' Europe" star can't navigate. While he has written over 50 guidebooks over the years, we all know there's no map or guidebook for love. Even so, Rick has managed to embark on this journey, too. While travel may have been his first and most consistent love, Rick has also had some long-term romances. From his ex-wife to his current partner, it's time for a tour of Rick's love life over the years.

As a beloved travel writer and TV personality, living your life at least somewhat in the spotlight comes with the territory of Rick's chosen profession. Even so, when possible, it is clear that he keeps his private life private. Rick's ex-wife, Anne Steves, shared this desire. The pair tied the knot in 1983, and Anne was reportedly heavily involved in Rick's work, as well as sharing his interest in and commitment to fighting for social justice. The couple had two children together, Jackie and Andy. Ultimately, though, the demanding nature of Rick's job got in the way of his marriage.