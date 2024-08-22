What We Know About Anne & Rick Steves' Divorce (& Inside His Love Life Since)
For fans of Rick Steves, it often seems like there's nothing this travel expert and "Rick Steves' Europe" star can't navigate. While he has written over 50 guidebooks over the years, we all know there's no map or guidebook for love. Even so, Rick has managed to embark on this journey, too. While travel may have been his first and most consistent love, Rick has also had some long-term romances. From his ex-wife to his current partner, it's time for a tour of Rick's love life over the years.
As a beloved travel writer and TV personality, living your life at least somewhat in the spotlight comes with the territory of Rick's chosen profession. Even so, when possible, it is clear that he keeps his private life private. Rick's ex-wife, Anne Steves, shared this desire. The pair tied the knot in 1983, and Anne was reportedly heavily involved in Rick's work, as well as sharing his interest in and commitment to fighting for social justice. The couple had two children together, Jackie and Andy. Ultimately, though, the demanding nature of Rick's job got in the way of his marriage.
Steves' career took a toll on his marriage
In 1969, Rick Steves took his first trip to Europe and was traveling alone by the age of 18. He launched his own business, Rick Steves' Europe, in 1976, and three years later, he released his first book, "Europe Through the Back Door." His life has revolved around traveling ever since. Rick and Anne Steves had a successful marriage by most folks' standards; they had two children together and were married for 25 years. Yet, the couple ultimately divorced in 2010, and his commitment to his work reportedly contributed to their split. In an April 2024 interview with The Washington Post, Steves described juggling his business, TV series, podcast, books, and the copious amount of travel involved as "just like coordinating a three-ring circus."
When it comes to helping Americans travel to Europe, Rick says, "I love it," while noting that, "It takes my life out of balance — which is not good — but it lets me do a lot of stuff that I believe in and that's good." Watching his 25-year marriage crumble in part due to his own lack of work-life balance was surely difficult for Rick. And, it could have easily caused him to give up on love. Yet, one thing halted Rick's ability to travel and ultimately brought him to the next chapter of his love life: the COVID-19 pandemic.
The COVID-19 lockdown brought Rick new love
The COVID-19 pandemic brought many things to a halt, and travel was certainly one of them. According to The Washington Post, before the lockdown, Rick Steves couldn't recall if he had ever spent ten consecutive days eating dinner in the same place. The lockdown brought Steves' travel to a pause, but it helped kickstart his relationship. In late 2019, Steves started dating Shelley Bryan Wee, a bishop who he had known for years. In April 2024, Steves opened up to The Seattle Times about the blessing in disguise the lockdown was for him. "Actually, for me, I kind of feel like I'm cheating a little bit because I've got a wonderful coronavirus partner, and I'm learning how to cook," he explained.
Like Steves, Wee had also gone through a divorce and had children of her own. The pair also shared their Lutheran faith. But, there were things to which Wee introduced Steves, too. "She's got dogs. I never thought I'd have dogs in my life and I've been loving having dogs," he explained, adding, "There's more to life than selling tours and writing great guidebooks, and I'm enjoying that other half." Steves admitted that he still hadn't fully gotten the hang of balancing his relationship and his work. Even so, whether they're traveling or having dinner together in the same place every night, according to Steves, "Shelley is a constant."