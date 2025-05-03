Laugh-In's Ruth Buzzi Dead At 88

Actor Ruth Buzzi, known for her hilarious antics on "Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In," has died at age 88 on Thursday, May 1, 2025, her family announced (via the Los Angeles Times).

The comedian made a name for herself on the sketch-comedy and variety show in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Hosted by Dan Rowan and Dick Martin, "Laugh-In" quickly became a hit, featuring young talents like Buzzi, Lily Tomlin (of "Grace and Frankie" fame), Jo Anne Worley, and Goldie Hawn (of "Overboard" fame). "It was just a wonderful group of people who thought funny, and knew how to have a nice time working together," Buzzi said when reflecting on the show in her later years (via YouTube). After Buzzi's death, Hawn paid tribute to her friend in an Instagram post, writing, "My Ruthie, you're gone, and it hurts so deeply. ... Those deep, joyful laughs we shared, especially while making Laugh In, will stay with me forever."

Buzzi received two Emmy nominations for her work on "Laugh-In" as well as one for her time on "The Dean Martin Comedy Hour." She brought to life several notable characters, including ornery spinster Gladys Ormphby, gossip columnist Busy Buzzi, and the tipsy Doris Swizzle. Buzzi once said that she had a foolproof way to tell if a bit worked. "If I make myself laugh I know that was funny," she said. "I'm my worst critic ... if I'm funny, you will hear me laugh the hardest, which is kind of embarrassing at times, but I don't care."