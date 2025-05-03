Laugh-In's Ruth Buzzi Dead At 88
Actor Ruth Buzzi, known for her hilarious antics on "Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In," has died at age 88 on Thursday, May 1, 2025, her family announced (via the Los Angeles Times).
The comedian made a name for herself on the sketch-comedy and variety show in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Hosted by Dan Rowan and Dick Martin, "Laugh-In" quickly became a hit, featuring young talents like Buzzi, Lily Tomlin (of "Grace and Frankie" fame), Jo Anne Worley, and Goldie Hawn (of "Overboard" fame). "It was just a wonderful group of people who thought funny, and knew how to have a nice time working together," Buzzi said when reflecting on the show in her later years (via YouTube). After Buzzi's death, Hawn paid tribute to her friend in an Instagram post, writing, "My Ruthie, you're gone, and it hurts so deeply. ... Those deep, joyful laughs we shared, especially while making Laugh In, will stay with me forever."
Buzzi received two Emmy nominations for her work on "Laugh-In" as well as one for her time on "The Dean Martin Comedy Hour." She brought to life several notable characters, including ornery spinster Gladys Ormphby, gossip columnist Busy Buzzi, and the tipsy Doris Swizzle. Buzzi once said that she had a foolproof way to tell if a bit worked. "If I make myself laugh I know that was funny," she said. "I'm my worst critic ... if I'm funny, you will hear me laugh the hardest, which is kind of embarrassing at times, but I don't care."
Ruth Buzzi shone due to her voice and comedic timing
Buzzi appeared on the acclaimed children's series "Sesame Street" in various roles from 1993 to 2008, including as a shopkeeper named Ruthie. She also guest-starred on many television shows throughout her long career, including a handful of appearances on "The Carol Burnett Show," one as Screech Powers' mom Roberta in "Saved By The Bell," and with "Laugh-In" costars Jo Anne Worley and Gary Owens on an episode of "Sabrina the Teenage Witch."
In addition to her live-action roles, Buzzi was a prolific voice actor. She also brought the character of Suzie Kabloozie to life on "Sesame Street," and provided voices for animated series like "The Berenstain Bears" and "Pound Puppies" in the 1980s and "The Pink Panther" and "Cro" in the 1990s.
Buzzi had suffered some health issues in her later years, including a series of strokes — but she faced it with her signature humor. "Some people have strokes of luck; I had the other kind," she announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, in 2022. "But thanks for all your love, messages, cards, letters and Sweet Tweets! And although my final arrangements include cremation, I'm not quite ready to make an ash out of myself. xoxoxo." Kent Perkins, Buzzi's husband of more than 40 years, was by her during that difficult time. "Her love for others knows no bounds, and she has spent a lifetime making people smile," he wrote on Facebook.