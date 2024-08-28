Danielle Fishel Almost Wasn't Cast In Boy Meets World. Here's Why The Original Topanga Actor Was Fired

Danielle Fishel was an integral part of the beloved sitcom "Boy Meets World," playing quirky classmate turned love interest Topanga Lawrence. The Arizona native grew up on-screen alongside co-stars Ben Savage and Rider Strong, with the series running for a total of 7 Seasons in the '90s. While there are some things that only adults notice about "Boy Meets World," even long-time fans might not realize that Fishel wasn't the first pick for the iconic role.

On the "Pod Meets World" podcast, Fishel, Strong, and Will Friedle interviewed Bonnie Morgan, the actor that was originally cast in the role of Topanga. Morgan, who made guest appearances on shows like "Sister, Sister" and "Blossom," shared her experience of being caught in a "power struggle" between series director David Trainer and co-creator Michael Jacobs that led to her heartbreaking dismissal after her first day on-set. "I truly believe that David Traynor decided the minute the phone call was made that he was going to get rid of that kid, come hell or high water," the professional contortionist said.

Though a battle of wills might've been at the heart of Morgan's dismissal, there was reportedly another reason provided. "It came out very quickly to my agent that the director didn't think I was pretty enough," Morgan said. "So that meant that a grown-up, a man, a boss, could lie about me and tell me I was untalented because the fact was he didn't think I was pretty."

