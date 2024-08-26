What We Know About The Tragic Deaths Of Mariah Carey's Mother & Sister On The Same Day

Losing a parent is a tragic situation for anyone, but singer Mariah Carey has experienced the unthinkable: her mother, Patricia Carey, and sister, Alison Carey, both died...and tragically, their deaths occurred on the same day. While Mariah's relationships with both her mother and sister were complex, the singer was admittedly shocked and hurt at their untimely deaths. The singer told People in a statement, "My heart is broken that I've lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day." Mariah also added, "I appreciate everyone's love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time."

Patricia and Alison's causes of death were not immediately known, which adds a layer of mystery to the already unfortunate situation. In addition to Mariah, the pair leave behind the singer's brother, Morgan Carey, and her father, Alfred Roy Carey.

