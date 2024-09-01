What Tarek El Moussa's Wife Heather Looks Like Makeup-Free
Heather Rae El Moussa was an actor and model before she rose to fame on "Selling Sunset" and eventually met and married Tarek El Moussa. She has had a stunning transformation, and one way she stays in the public eye is through her active social media presence. In August 2024, Heather did a livestream Q&A on Instagram with personal trainer Paulina Hefferan from Paulina Fitness. Heather wasn't wearing makeup in the video, and many people in the comments said how beautiful she looked. "Luv Heather!" one commenter wrote. "Girl luv the natural look, don't need makeup."
Heather shared another all-natural look in a sweet Instagram video from April 2024, where she showed her and Tarek's infant son Tristan taking a few steps.
Heather has previously discussed how she likes to keep her makeup routine casual. On X, formerly known as Twitter, in 2019, Heather shared a photo in makeup and wrote, "Simple glam for one of the interview days. I don't feel comfortable wearing pounds of makeup. I like to look like myself but have my features pop." In interviews, Heather has outlined some of her skincare and beauty routines.
Heather makes sure to use one important skincare product every day
In 2022, Heather Rae El Moussa created a video for Harper's Bazaar Arabia's "I Woke Up Like This" series. She went through her morning skincare routine, and even before she began, her skin was glowing. Heather showed off her different skin cleansers, and she said she picks which one to use depending on how her skin is looking and if she has any redness (which she attributed to stress, not eczema). Another step that is interspersed through her multi-step skincare routine to combat redness is using a cold roller, which she did twice in the video.
Heather also discussed how important sunscreen was to her. "I never miss a day of sunscreen," the "Flipping 101" star said. "If I leave the house without it, I turn around and I go and put it back on." Heather also talked about the minimal makeup she uses on days at home: "On down days, I don't like to put on a lot of makeup, I like to keep my skin very fresh." All she applied was a primer and then a tinted moisturizer, which had SPF in it as well.
Heather's beautiful skin isn't attributed only to her daily routine at home. In May 2024, she and Tarek El Moussa partnered with the Cynosure Lutronic company for a microneedling advertisement on Instagram.
The realtor was once an esthetician
A year before her Harper's Bazaar Arabia interview on getting ready for the day, Heather Rae El Moussa did the inverse with Us Weekly, describing how she gets ready for bed for their "Beauty Sleep" series. Showing her preferred makeup wipes, El Moussa said, "I love these 'cause it gets the majority of my makeup off. And since I film a few TV shows, I usually have, you know, pretty heavy makeup on." She removes makeup with multiple products and steps, making a point to express that she never sleeps in makeup. El Moussa told the outlet, "I don't like to sleep with any makeup on because it ages me. And I do not want to age myself!"
Since hot water exacerbates redness, El Moussa sticks to using warm water in her skincare routine. She also explained that she prefers natural products and was a licensed esthetician, adding, "I only did it for about a year, so I'm definitely not a pro. But I am skincare obsessed since I was like 13 years old." At the time, she had a skincare routine most 13-year-olds don't and attributed her passion for skincare to her mother.
That early start could be why El Moussa has such beautiful skin with our without makeup. In a sweet selfie she shared on Instagram in February 2023 with newborn Tristan, one commenter said, "You look even prettier without makeup!" The List included that glowing photo in our HGTV stars without makeup round-up.