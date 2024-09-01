What Tarek El Moussa's Wife Heather Looks Like Makeup-Free

In 2022, Heather Rae El Moussa created a video for Harper's Bazaar Arabia's "I Woke Up Like This" series. She went through her morning skincare routine, and even before she began, her skin was glowing. Heather showed off her different skin cleansers, and she said she picks which one to use depending on how her skin is looking and if she has any redness (which she attributed to stress, not eczema). Another step that is interspersed through her multi-step skincare routine to combat redness is using a cold roller, which she did twice in the video.

Heather also discussed how important sunscreen was to her. "I never miss a day of sunscreen," the "Flipping 101" star said. "If I leave the house without it, I turn around and I go and put it back on." Heather also talked about the minimal makeup she uses on days at home: "On down days, I don't like to put on a lot of makeup, I like to keep my skin very fresh." All she applied was a primer and then a tinted moisturizer, which had SPF in it as well.

Heather's beautiful skin isn't attributed only to her daily routine at home. In May 2024, she and Tarek El Moussa partnered with the Cynosure Lutronic company for a microneedling advertisement on Instagram.