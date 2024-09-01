Celebrities Who Have Publicly Slammed Beyoncé

Beyoncé has enjoyed several stunning transformations since entering the music industry. Over the years, she has seamlessly transcended genres, created awe-inspiring tours, and founded several highly successful businesses. But one thing always remained consistent: Her response to critics. In a 2008 chat with "Today," Beyoncé confirmed that she didn't let doubters negatively affect her art, asserting, "I'm pretty strong and I'm very confident in what I do." The Grammy winner later added, "There were people who didn't like my first album, there will be people who won't like my next album. And that's just human nature, I can't expect everyone to love everything that I do." However, the "Single Ladies" hitmaker doesn't believe she's exempt from criticism, sharing that she takes constructive criticism into account and always strives to better her craft with it.

Over a decade later, Beyoncé released her predominantly country-based, chart-topping eighth studio album "Cowboy Carter." On the day of the record's release, she took to Instagram to disclose that critics inspired her genre shift by pigeonholing her as an R&B singer. Beyoncé explained that she didn't subscribe to the notion that she couldn't be any other type of artist, so she took more than five years to create the album's distinctive sound, which blended the music that fans know and love with something more unique. While Beyoncé takes critique in her stride, she's never been one to respond to haters, refusing to make an exception even when fellow celebs call her out.