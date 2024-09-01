Celebrities Who Have Publicly Slammed Beyoncé
Beyoncé has enjoyed several stunning transformations since entering the music industry. Over the years, she has seamlessly transcended genres, created awe-inspiring tours, and founded several highly successful businesses. But one thing always remained consistent: Her response to critics. In a 2008 chat with "Today," Beyoncé confirmed that she didn't let doubters negatively affect her art, asserting, "I'm pretty strong and I'm very confident in what I do." The Grammy winner later added, "There were people who didn't like my first album, there will be people who won't like my next album. And that's just human nature, I can't expect everyone to love everything that I do." However, the "Single Ladies" hitmaker doesn't believe she's exempt from criticism, sharing that she takes constructive criticism into account and always strives to better her craft with it.
Over a decade later, Beyoncé released her predominantly country-based, chart-topping eighth studio album "Cowboy Carter." On the day of the record's release, she took to Instagram to disclose that critics inspired her genre shift by pigeonholing her as an R&B singer. Beyoncé explained that she didn't subscribe to the notion that she couldn't be any other type of artist, so she took more than five years to create the album's distinctive sound, which blended the music that fans know and love with something more unique. While Beyoncé takes critique in her stride, she's never been one to respond to haters, refusing to make an exception even when fellow celebs call her out.
Lilly Allen wasn't a huge fan of Cowboy Carter
During an April 2024 episode of Lily's Allen "Miss Me?" podcast, she argued that Beyoncé's seemingly sudden foray into country music felt "quite calculated" to her. Allen suggested that the "Halo" hit maker's true motivation behind the career was actually "a bit about challenging these institutions that have thus far rejected Beyoncé as the icon and institution she is herself." To make her case, the "Smile" singer recalled how Beyoncé wore a cowboy hat at the Grammys, where she watched her husband Jay-Z call out The Recording Academy for failing to award her with Album of The Year at any point throughout her celebrated career.
Allen also didn't particularly enjoy Beyoncé's cover of Dolly Parton's smash hit "Jolene," which featured on "Cowboy Carter." The singer-songwriter couldn't understand why Beyoncé chose to cover one of the biggest songs in the genre rather than forging her own unique path forward. Furthermore, the outspoken Brit joked that she didn't need to sing "Jolene" because she couldn't realistically see anyone vying for Jay-Z. Needless to say, Allen's remarks garnered major backlash from social media users.
Even fellow singer Azealia Banks wasn't impressed. After writing, "You're going to stop right there and sit this one out," on her Instagram Stories, the "Anna Wintour" hitmaker recalled how an intoxicated Allen once called her up out of the blue to tearfully apologize for her racism (via HipHopDX). However, Banks' defense of Beyoncé seems a little hypocritical considering she, too, had harsh words for the genre switch.
Azealia Banks is one of her most outspoken critics
Azealia Banks wasn't sold on the idea of Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter" from the get-go. Shortly after she released "Texas Hold 'Em," the rapper took to her Instagram Stories to claim there was "Nothing country about it," per Music News. She also warned the iconic singer, "You're setting yourself up to be ridiculed again. There's a theatrical element to country music. [The] critics are not just going to accept an ugly blond wig and bullying from Jay-Z." Unsurprisingly, the record wasn't enough to change her opinion of the Grammy winner. After the release of "Cowboy Carter," Banks posted another Instagram Story to share that the album was such a snooze fest that she wished it was shorter. And similar to Lily Allen the rapper also couldn't comprehend why Beyoncé covered "Jolene" for her husband because nobody would want to steal him from her.
Banks similarly wasn't a huge fan of Beyoncé's massive 2016 release "Lemonade." As Billboard reported at the time, she took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to slam the highly successful record in a series of tweets, proclaiming, "Don't think for a second that Beyoncé was intelligent enough to come up with any of those ideas on her own." Banks doubled down on her controversial take in another post, remarking, "She takes food out of darker skinned women's mouths & pretends to be inspired." She also stated that Beyoncé didn't lean into her African-American roots until it became a "trend" she could benefit from.
Kid Rock couldn't wrap his head around Beyoncé's success
Speaking to Rolling Stone in 2015, Kid Rock admitted to being baffled by Beyoncé's success. "Beyoncé, to me, doesn't have a f***** 'Purple Rain,' but she's the biggest thing on earth," the country star raged. He couldn't wrap his head around the idea that she could have a thriving career without a smash hit like "Sweet Home Alabama" (which Rock notably sampled himself) or "Old Time Rock & Roll." Obviously, Beyoncé has had more than her fair share of chart-toppers including "Single Ladies," "Irreplaceable," and "Crazy In Love."
The rapper also discussed Beyoncé's body in an offensive manner, chiding, "People are like, 'Beyoncé's hot. Got a nice f***** ass.' I'm like, 'Cool, I like skinny white chicks with big t**s.' Doesn't really f***** do much for me." Needless to say, the "Drunk In Love" singer's fans, colloquially known as the Beyhive, didn't take too kindly to his derogatory comments. However, similar to their idol, they chose not to resort to responding in kind.
Instead, they flooded his comments with the bee emoji to represent the beloved singer, whom they call Queen Bey. Still, the controversial country star wasn't fazed and took to Instagram to post a photo of the insect-killing spray Raid in a not-so-subtle attempt to tell her fans to knock it off. But, despite everything, the "All Summer Long" singer praised Jay-Z and Beyoncé on Facebook for putting on a phenomenal stadium show in Nashville in 2018.
Two controversial talk show hosts have made their feelings about Beyoncé abundantly clear
In 2016, Piers Morgan wrote an article for the Daily Mail condemning Beyoncé for leaning into politics on her hit visual album "Lemonade." The controversial journalist noted that the "Alien Superstar" songstress had made a wonderful impression on him when he sat down to chat with her for CNN in 2018. Morgan recalled how Beyoncé told him that she was glad audiences didn't put too much stock into her race and appreciated her talents for what they were. However, the talk show host reckoned that she had done a complete 180 for "Lemonade" by supposedly choosing to put her political views above her music.
Although Morgan's heart went out to all the African-Americans who had faced police brutality, he "felt very uneasy watching these women being used in this way to sell an album," contending, "It smacks of shameless exploitation." Notably, Morgan isn't the only TV personality who isn't fond of the "Cuff It" songstress, as Wendy Williams took a shot at her during an episode of her eponymous talk show.
While discussing Beyoncé's 2013 documentary, "Life Is But a Dream," Williams acknowledged that she adored the singer and would definitely be tuning in. Then, she said, "Fortunately, one of the TVs in our kitchen has closed captioning. So, I'll be able to understand what she says." Williams continued, "You know Beyoncé can't talk. Beyoncé sounds like she has a fifth-grade education," (via TMZ).
Music industry folks have also publicly shaded her
Keyshia Cole wasn't happy with Beyoncé after she released "Bow Down/I Been On" (aka "Flawless") in 2013. The empowerment anthem saw Beyoncé singing about how her career had reached heights that many young women could only dream of and included the lyric: "Respect that, bow down, b*****s (Crown!)" As Billboard reported at the time, Cole didn't take too kindly to the line and tweeted, "Can't stand when people [being] all self-righteous when it's convenient it makes them look good." The singer pointed out that Beyoncé had always promoted a message of unity among women but labeled herself superior in the track, which seemed contradictory.
In contrast, Keri Hilson was more subtle in supposedly shading the "XO" hitmaker in the 2009 remix of her own track "Turnin Me On." The song's lyrics — "Your vision cloudy if you think that you're the best / You can dance, she can sing / But she need to move it to the left" — seemingly called back to Beyoncé's "Irreplaceable," where she urged an ex to pack up his belongings and place them on the left side.
Unfortunately, the supposed diss negatively impacted Hilson's life for a while. In 2013, she took to X to urge people to stop hating her for a lyric she penned years prior, writing, "As far as whatever you're really mad about, I had my reasons. It's been [years]! Just chalk it up to your ignorance of my reality and let...it...go." In a chat with HipHollywood, Hilson clarified she didn't have a feud with Beyoncé at all.