Details About Kate Middleton's Exclusive Bachelorette Party

Royal watchers around the world buzzed on November 16, 2010 when it was revealed that William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales were engaged. In their iconic ITV News interview about the joyous news, Prince William explained that the big moment happened during a trip to Kenya. "I just decided it was the right time, really," he said, adding, "We had been talking about marriage for a while so it wasn't a massively big surprise." However, Kate Middleton admittedly didn't anticipate a proposal on that trip.

Although the royal couple's engagement has been discussed at length, Kate's bachelorette party remains something of a mystery. Fortunately, royal biographers have the scoop including that Kate's final weeks before becoming a royal included musical fun with friends. In "Catherine, the Princess of Wales," Robert Jobson outlined certain details from her super-small bachelorette (also known as a hen party in the U.K.). Kate's sister, Pippa Middleton, was the party planner and Jobson named three friends who were in attendance: Olivia Beasdale, Alicia Fox-Pitt, and Rose Astor.

At one point during the celebrations, Kate had a pop star moment during karaoke and emulated Cheryl Cole with a performance of her hit song "Fight For This Love." William later jokingly asked the singer, "Did you know you've got a bit of competition?" when they met in 2012 at the Diamond Jubilee concert honoring Queen Elizabeth II.

