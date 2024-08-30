JD Vance's Oscar-Worthy Question Dodge About Trump On CNN Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Vice presidential candidate JD Vance seems to have dodged questions regarding his running mate Donald Trump's stance on abortion. It stems from a proposed amendment to Florida's constitution that would change the state's rule that abortions are banned after six weeks. Presidential candidate Donald Trump told NBC News six weeks was not enough time. "I am going to be voting that we need more than six weeks," Trump said, since he votes in Florida. However, Trump's team walked that statement back. Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt told NPR, "President Trump has not yet said how he will vote on the ballot initiative in Florida, he simply reiterated that he believes six weeks is too short."

Vance was later put on the spot in a CNN interview when John Berman asked him to elaborate on Trump's abortion views. Vance said Trump would announce if he was voting for the amendment himself. Vance also said Trump is somewhere in the middle of the two sides and thinks abortion is a state issue, before bringing up other policies.

Berman mentioned how Trump said he would vote for the amendment, and Vance repeated that Trump would later confirm how he was voting. In a deleted clip from the interview uploaded to X, formerly known as Twitter, Berman asked Vance, "So it's a grammar thing?" Vance simply stared into the camera without responding. After a few long seconds, Vance asked Berman to repeat his question and fussed with his ear. Berman deduced something was wrong with the audio causing Vance not to hear him, but critics on X felt it was all an act on Vance's part to avoid answering the tough question.

