Who Is Karoline Leavitt? Meet The Young Trump Spokesperson Who Got Embarrassed On CNN

Like other Donald Trump press secretaries before her, Karoline Leavitt, Trump's 2024 National Press Secretary, has been making news herself lately with an appearance on CNN. Here's what we know about what happened with CNN, and how this 26-year-old woman got involved in national politics.

Leavitt was cut off unceremoniously during her June 24 interview on CNN's "This Morning" as she was speaking with host Kasie Hunt about the first presidential debate of the 2024 election season. The debate is set for June 27, and is being hosted by CNN and moderated by network hosts Jake Tapper and Dana Bash. Considering how Joe Biden really feels about Trump — apparently it's NSFW — and how Trump feels about Biden, it's set to be quite the show.

In the footage that's been gone viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, Leavitt defended and supported her boss during her morning show appearance. However, the conversation took a turn for the antagonistic when Hunt asked about Trump's debate prep and Leavitt responded by coming after CNN and its moderators. Leavitt said the debate was a "hostile environment" for Trump, and described Tapper and Bash as "biased" moderators. Hunt was apparently unhappy with Leavitt's attempts to repeat the unflattering characterization of her veteran co-workers, and shut down the conversation: "Ma'am, we're going to stop this interview if you're going to keep attacking my colleagues."

